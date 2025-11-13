Matches (8)
India A vs SA A, 1st unofficial ODI at Rajkot, IND-A vs SA-A, Nov 13 2025 - Live Cricket Score

1st unofficial ODI (D/N), Rajkot, November 13, 2025, South Africa A tour of India
India A FlagIndia A
South Africa A FlagSouth Africa A
Tomorrow
8:00 AM

Match yet to begin

Recent Performance
Last five matches
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
Match centre Ground time: 01:31
batters to watch(Recent stats)
Abhishek Sharma
7 M • 243 Runs • 34.71 Avg • 96.81 SR
R Parag
8 M • 213 Runs • 42.6 Avg • 110.93 SR
J Hermann
6 M • 350 Runs • 87.5 Avg • 107.69 SR
RA Herman
3 M • 280 Runs • 140 Avg • 140.7 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
N Sindhu
8 M • 17 Wkts • 5.38 Econ • 17.11 SR
MJ Suthar
5 M • 10 Wkts • 4.21 Econ • 27.8 SR
TL Moreki
7 M • 14 Wkts • 4.52 Econ • 23.14 SR
M Mpongwana
5 M • 5 Wkts • 4.91 Econ • 26.4 SR
Head to headLast 5 Matches
Squad
IND-A
SA-A
Player
Role
Tilak Varma (c)
Batting Allrounder
Ruturaj Gaikwad (vc)
Batter
Abhishek Sharma 
Batting Allrounder
Khaleel Ahmed 
Bowler
Arshdeep Singh 
Bowler
Ayush Badoni 
Batter
Harshit Rana 
Bowler
Ishan Kishan 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Vipraj Nigam 
Bowler
Riyan Parag 
Top order Batter
Prabhsimran Singh 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Prasidh Krishna 
Bowler
Nishant Sindhu 
Allrounder
Manav Suthar 
Bowling Allrounder
Match details
Niranjan Shah Stadium, Rajkot
Series
Season2025/26
Match days13 November 2025 - daynight (50-over match)
South Africa A in India News

Hermann, Senokwane, Hamza lead the way as South Africa A chase down 417

Bavuma and Esterhuizen also struck half-centuries in what was the sixth-highest successful chase in India

Dhruv Jurel makes case for India Test spot with twin hundreds against South Africa A

Vidarbha allrounder Harsh Dubey chipped in with 84 in a game where Rishabh Pant took body blows

Rishabh Pant scores half-century after retiring hurt against South Africa A

He wanted to continue batting but was taken off the field by India A coach and the physio

Prasidh, Siraj and Akash Deep star as Ackerman ton keeps South Africa A in the fight

The three quicks shared seven wickets for India A, while KL Rahul was unbeaten at stumps

Dhruv Jurel's fighting 132* lifts India A to 255

India A were in trouble against a fired-up SA A attack on a green seamer before Jurel's lower-order rearguard steadied the innings

