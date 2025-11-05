Konstas dropped, Weatherald called up for first Ashes Test

Sam Konstas has been dropped from Australia's Test squad for the first Ashes Test against England with Tasmania opener Jake Weatherald handed his first international call-up as the national selectors pick a 15-man group that gives them a host of options.

Marnus Labuschagne , who was dropped in West Indies earlier this year, is set to be recalled into the XI following a prolific start to the season with Queensland, but where he bats remains uncertain and will likely be dictated by whether Cameron Green can operate fully as an allrounder.

Chair of selectors George Bailey said no decision had been made on the batting order or the final XI but stressed Labuschagne could bat anywhere.

"He can bat three, he could open," Bailey said. "He's got the skill set for both, but he's been looking pretty good of late."

Bailey said Weatherald had earned his place after scoring 1391 runs at 53.50 striking at 68.65 opening the batting for Tasmania and Australia A in the last 14 months.

"I think it's a pretty solid record for sort of 18-24 months," Bailey said. "I don't think there's any one innings, but there's been a good consistency, I think, in the way that he approaches his batting. I think he's in a really clear place. We don't see any sort of shifting innings to innings from the way he goes about it.

"So that says to me that he's someone who has a clear understanding of the way they want to play and the way they feel like they'll get the best performances out of themselves. And by virtue of that, he just happens to score at four runs an over, and has some natural attacking strengths without sort of being cavalier with that."

Bailey added Konstas had taken the axing very well after a conversation with him on Wednesday morning.

ESPNcricinfo Ltd

"Every conversation with Sam is a joy," he said. "He's got a great outlook on life. He remains incredibly upbeat. The scrutiny on him is almost unprecedented on some levels, I think. So, just checking in, seeing how he's feeling about the start of the year, what his focus is at the moment. And then it was just more what we could do to support him going forward, and what we'd like to see. And as complicated as we try and make cricket, really it's about runs."

Green and fellow allrounder Beau Webster have both been named in the squad although it remains to be seen whether both will play in the same XI as they have done in Australia's last four Test matches.

Green is set to bowl 15 to 20 overs for Western Australia in the next Shield game at the WACA ground starting on November 11.

Bailey stressed that both allrounders could play in the same team and reiterated that Green was capable of batting anywhere having been one of Australia's best batters in their last two Tests at No. 3 on difficult surfaces in the Caribbean. But Bailey also noted that how Green pulls up after increasing his bowling loads in the fourth Shield round is something the selectors will keep a close eye on.

If the cap fits: Jake Weatherald is in the mix for a Test debut • Getty Images

"It's nice to have options," he said. "Cam Green bowling is certainly one [to watch]. And then I think just by virtue of the fact that there's 14 guys out of your 15-man squad that are playing Shield cricket, just get through the game and see how everyone's pulled up.

"I think it's probably as much just a physical check in. With that squad, yes, there's options in terms of how we can and may structure it up, but ... there's not a rush, and there's never a rush to name a team 16 days out before the first ball is going to be bowled."

Usman Khawaja is the only one of the squad that won't play the upcoming Shield round. Bailey revealed that Khawaja had picked up a minor "adductor strain" in the most recent game but it doesn't make him a doubt for the Test. It was long planned that Khawaja would play the first three Shield rounds and miss the fourth.

Steven Smith will captain the side in Pat Cummins' absence. Cummins, who has been battling a lumbar stress injury, will travel to Perth with the group and continue to build up his bowling loads in the hopes of being fit for the second Test in Brisbane.

Josh Hazlewood, Mitchell Starc, Scott Boland and Nathan Lyon look set to be the four-man attack, supported by at least one allrounder, with Lyon returning to the XI after being left out of Australia's last Test in Jamaica when the selectors opted for four quicks.

Cameron Green's bowling will be key to the final make-up of Australia's XI • Getty Images

Brendan Doggett and Sean Abbott have been named as the reserve fast bowlers. Doggett returns to the squad after being withdrawn from the Caribbean tour due to a hip injury.

Abbott remains in the squad having been a reserve fast bowler on both the West Indies tour and the tour of Sri Lanka earlier this year. There is no room for Michael Neser despite his excellent start to the season for Queensland having taken 11 wickets in his first two Shield matches on batter-friendly pitches including two four-wicket hauls. Bailey said Neser is still in the mix to play later in the series.

"He still is in the frame absolutely," Bailey said. "The bowling conversation is just complementary skill sets for what we think we may need should there be any moving parts for Perth."

Josh Inglis has been included as the reserve wicketkeeper but can also fill a role as a reserve batter having played as a specialist bat in three Tests this year. He also kept wicket in Australia last Test bowling innings in Jamaica when Alex Carey was subbed out with concussion.

Inglis will play in the fourth Shield round for WA against Queensland at the WACA ground which starts on November 11, just three days after the final T20I against India in Brisbane on November 8.