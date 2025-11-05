Steve Waugh sees his own career in Sam Konstas' early challenges

After a tough tour of the West Indies, where he made just 50 runs in six innings, Konstas' fate was sealed by an indifferent start to the Sheffield Shield season, where he has got one half-century in six innings. Prior to that, though, he hit a hundred for Australia A in India. Konstas, who recently turned 20, was handed his debut last summer against India at the MCG, where he took on Jasprit Bumrah in thrilling fashion but was then left out in Sri Lanka before being recalled in tough batting conditions in the Caribbean.

"I feel for Sammy [Konstas] because at the moment, if he farts, it's a headline," Bailey said at the announcement of Australia's squad for the first Ashes Test . "There's a handful of young guys his age playing Shield cricket around the country, and they are all learning and are all going through the journey of becoming the best cricketer they can be, and Sammy is no different - he just happens to doing it under immense scrutiny."

"We really like him… he's been in and around the Boxing Day Test, he's been on subcontinent tours, [and] he's been on Aussie A tours. So we like the skillset, and [are] confident over the long run, it will continue to build out. It's not going to be linear - no one's passage through their career is linear - [but] the message is just to keep it simple: score runs and bat for as long as he can for New South Wales."

Speaking at a subsequent press conference, Bailey added: "He's got a great outlook on life. He remains incredibly upbeat. The scrutiny on him is almost unprecedented on some levels."

Waugh, who spoke alongside the Waterford Crystal Ashes trophy, which is starting a tour of Australia, made his Test debut aged 20, also against India on Boxing Day at the MCG . He didn't make a century until his 27th appearance, against England at the start of the 1989 Ashes. Eighteen months later, he was dropped in favour of his brother, Mark, but once recalled, went on to became one of Australia's greatest batters with 32 Test centuries.

"I feel a little bit sorry for Sam Konstas," Waugh said shortly before the squad was confirmed. "He's been in and out of the side a bit, and it actually reminds me a bit of myself when I first started playing for Australia. Not fully confident of being in the side, and up and down, and form not quite there. So he's probably lacking a bit of confidence.

"[My advice to Konstas would be] not to listen to everybody. Just trust one or two people around you. Go back to basics. At the end of the day, it's really hard to learn how to play Test cricket while you're playing Test cricket, and that's what happened to me for a few years. I wasn't really that finished product. I'd go back to Shield cricket, try and build some long innings, bat for as long as you can, and just get to know your game really well. And then [when] you walk out to play for Australia, you're confident in what you're doing.

"I think, at the moment, he's guessing how he's meant to play. There's a lot of expectations, so he's probably not playing with a clear mind."