'I'll be ready' - Doggett waits on an Ashes call after six wickets on Shield return

Brendan Doggett says he's been waiting on an Ashes call for a long time and believes he is ready to go if Australia's selectors add him to the first Test squad which is likely to be announced on Wednesday.

Doggett, 31, appears all but certain to be included in Australia's first Ashes Test squad after a successful return to Sheffield Shield cricket following a minor hamstring injury, but even with Pat Cummins ruled out of the first Test, Doggett is unlikely to make his Test debut in Perth as he is set to be a reserve for Test incumbents Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood and Scott Boland.

Speaking in Adelaide on Tuesday, Doggett said he had yet to hear from the national selectors but said he was waiting by the phone having been part of Australia's Test squad for the WTC final and the West Indies tour in the winter before being withdrawn because of a hip injury.

"Absolutely. [I've] been waiting for this for a long time," Doggett said. "I feel like if I do get a call to join that squad, I'll be ready. And then we'll see what happens."

Doggett took 6 for 48 and 1 for 38 in his first Shield game of the season for South Australia, against Western Australia at the WACA ground in Perth last week. It was his first first-class game since May and only his second game of any form in that period. He had missed the opening two Shield rounds after suffering a minor hamstring injury while batting in South Australia's opening One-Day Cup match of the season on September 20, and both South Australia and Cricket Australia's medical staffs, in conjunction with the national selectors, were ultra cautious with his return given his importance to Australia's pace-bowling depth for the upcoming Ashes series.

"To get injured batting is unlike me," Doggett said. "It was unfortunate. There's not much I can control in that. So it was just about getting my rehab right and trying to get back as soon as I could to play for South Australia

"I guess the timing is perfect to take a six-for but obviously I was just really happy to get back on the park and contribute."

Doggett has risen in the ranks to be Australia's next fast bowler in line behind the big four, particularly on flatter Test surfaces, given his ability to swing the new ball in combination with his extra pace and height.

Brendan Doggett celebrates a wicket • Getty Images

He starred in last year's Shield final on a flat surface at Karen Rolton Oval and took 11 wickets for the match to help South Australia to their first title in 29 years. He played three County Championship matches for Durham immediately following that in April and early May and took nine wickets in his first two before a minor injury saw him withdrawn, with Australia's selectors wanting him fit and on standby for the WTC final and the West Indies tour.

"I really enjoyed my time in Durham," Doggett said. Unfortunately, I got injured halfway through my stint. I had probably a bigger finish to our domestic season, obviously with the Shield final, I got through 50-odd overs [46.5] in that I think, so it was big finish for me to head straight over and play over there.

"But I really enjoyed it. The conditions are so different, and it was just a really good learning curve for me. And the whole purpose of that was to sort of try being in and around that World Test Championship squad, which I was fortunate enough to be included in. I really enjoyed it, and I'd probably love to go back if I had the opportunity."

Doggett has long been regarded as a possible Test option having first been picked in an Australia Test squad back in 2018 after starring in the 2017-18 Shield final when he was playing for Queensland. But injuries and a move to South Australia had seen him drop down the pecking order as the likes of Jhye Richardson, Michael Neser and Boland all made their debuts in the years immediately after that. Australia have not had a new fast bowler debut in a Test match since Boland was picked for the third Ashes Test on Boxing Day in 2021.

Doggett returned to the Test squad for the first time in six years for the second Test of last summer's Border-Gavaskar Trophy series following his 6 for 15 for Australia A against India A in Mackay. That was the first of four six-wicket hauls he has taken in his last 12 first-class matches along with two other five-wicket bags. He has 57 wickets at 20.40 in that time at a staggering strike-rate of 39.5.

Doggett's rise has coincided with former Australia Ashes hero Ryan Harris taking over as South Australia coach.

"Rhino has had a big impact for me, especially, probably in the last 12 months," Doggett said. "More than anything, he sort of just given me a lot of confidence and just passed down his knowledge and the way he goes about coaching, he's really passionate and he just wants the best for us as his players.