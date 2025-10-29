Doggett, Bancroft share limelight after Green's duck

South Australia 215 and 6 for 0 trail Western Australia 307 (Bancroft 122, Doggett 6-48) by 86 runs

Cameron Green , playing as a specialist batter, fell for a duck but Western Australia team-mate Cameron Bancroft issued a reminder of his indefatigable approach at the top of the order with a determined century at the WACA.

Bancroft's 122 off 255 balls guided WA into a position of strength against South Australia on day two despite the stirring efforts of spearhead Brendan Doggett who finished with 6 for 48 from 21.2 overs.

Doggett is pushing to be a fast-bowling reserve for the Ashes having been part of the World Test Championship squad earlier this year and originally due to tour West Indies before injury struck.

"There has been a little bit of noise, but trying not to think about it," Doggett said about his potential Ashes chances. "I just want to keep playing for South Australia and keep putting good performances together. I think that's all I can control at the moment."

After missing the India ODIs due to side soreness, Green had a starring role in the field on day one as he eyes making a bowling return in WA's next Shield match against Queensland starting on November 11.

But Green, batting at his preferred No. 4, lasted just six deliveries after whacking Doggett straight to mid-off. It was left to Bancroft to anchor the innings and he returned to form with steely defence mixed with classical drives.

A slow start to the season has seen him slip outside of the Ashes selection mix on the back of making just 344 runs at 26.46 last season compared to an average of 48.37 across WA's hat-trick of titles.

Cameron Green fell for a duck as he builds towards the Ashes • Getty Images

"I've had my time at that level, feel really grateful. If an opportunity came to play for Australia, that's great, but certainly not feverish about it," said Bancroft, who played the last of his 10 Tests during the 2019 Ashes.

After dominating the opening day, WA resumed on 87 for 0 with Bancroft and skipper Sam Whiteman having to contend with far more disciplined bowling from South Australia's quicks.

In his return from a hamstring injury, Doggett had been sluggish late on the opening day but found his rhythm from the get go amid overcast morning conditions. Doggett had Whiteman edging to second slip to break the 93-run opening stand and immediately caused Hilton Cartwright problems by pitching up and targeting the pads.

Cartwright was made to dig in as he shifted up the order from his customary No. 4 spot due to Green's return. With the surface flattening out after notable sharp bounce and carry on the opening day, Bancroft and Cartwright started to take the game away from South Australia as they built a half-century partnership and batted into the second session.

Cameron Bancroft drives during his century • Getty Images

With South Australia needing a spark, it was up to Doggett to bend his back and he did exactly that after lunch with a stirring spell that accounted for Cartwright and Green in consecutive overs.

But South Australia's momentum was halted by Cooper Connolly , playing his first Shield match of the season having recently impressed in the India ODI series. Connolly has already proven he's a three-format player in his fledgling career and seemed set to add a sixth half-century in eight Shield innings as he scored at a run-a-ball pace.

Connolly was particularly aggressive against offspinner Ben Manenti and the approach rubbed off on Bancroft with the pair trading sixes as WA powered past South Australia's first innings total of 215.

But Connolly's cavalier knock ended on 33 when he whacked Nathan McSweeney to extra cover before rain halted play for an hour. On resumption, McSweeney unexpectedly turned the game briefly with the further scalps of Bancroft and Aaron Hardie, who threw away his wicket after miscuing a reverse sweep.