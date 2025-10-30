McSweeney's century gives defending champions chance to pressure WA

South Australia 215 and 297 for 4 (McSweeney 103, Hunt 84) lead Western Australia 307 by 205 runs

On the opposite bank of the Swan River from where he made his Test debut nearly 12 months ago, South Australia captain Nathan McSweeney returned to form with a classy century to set up an intriguing final day at the WACA where Cameron Green and Brendan Doggett loom large.

Trailing by 92 runs on the first innings, South Australia dominated day three on a flattening surface with McSweeney, batting at No. 3, making 103 off 168 balls and sharing a 153-run second-wicket partnership with Henry Hunt

Having scored just 73 runs from his previous four Shield innings, McSweeney is not deemed to be in the Ashes selection mix on the back of a tough start to his Test career last summer.

After receiving a life early in his innings, McSweeney was in complete command and showed why he is so highly rated among Australia's hierarchy.

"Any cricketer wants to play for Australia and playing in that Baggy Green is an awesome feeling," McSweeney said. "For me, it's just about trying to play my best cricket, win games for South Australia, make hundreds and hopefully one day I get another crack.

"Whether it be this series [Ashes], or whenever the time comes, I'll be ready to go."

McSweeney and Hunt put South Australia in a position where they can dictate with a declaration likely early on day four. There will be spotlight on Doggett and Green as selectors mull over Australia's Ashes squad.

Returning from a hamstring injury, Doggett overcame a rusty start to finish with six wickets in WA's first innings, including dismissing Green for a duck. Green is playing this match as a specialist batter with a return to bowling likely during WA's next Shield game against Queensland starting on November 11.

There is the threat of damp weather spoiling the finish of this match, with rain forecast on Friday afternoon.

The third day finished in sunshine after the start was delayed by 45 minutes due to rain. Hunt and Conor McInerney dug in against a WA pace attack that had run rampant in the first innings.

McInerney had started to find his rhythm with a couple of lovely boundaries down the ground. Having toughed out the first 18 overs, McInerney fell in tame fashion after being knocked over having not offered a shot to a straight delivery from offspinner Corey Rocchiccioli bowling around the wicket.

While WA's quicks struggled to penetrate, Rocchiccioli caused problems with his trademark bounce as he tried to once again be the talismanic figure of the attack.

But he was thwarted by McSweeney, who started to lift the intensity with sharp footwork as the game went through a lull towards lunch. Out of nowhere, McSweeney on 19 lost concentration and hit quick Cameron Gannon to mid-on but Liam Haskett spilt the catch.

The game went back in its shell after lunch until the unusual sight of a swarm of bees hovering over the field caused a five-minute delay. Having reached his 50 off 128 balls, Hunt decided to up the ante on resumption and whacked Rocchiccioli for a towering six into the part of the ground undergoing major redevelopment.

McSweeney was in fluent touch and drove superbly, trusting the surface which had shown little of the sharp bounce from earlier in the match. WA captain Sam Whiteman resorted to left-arm spinner Cooper Connolly, whose only two wickets of his first-class career had come during Australia A's recent tour of India.

But Connolly has a knack of making things happen and claimed his maiden Shield wicket when he had Hunt caught behind with a lovely flighted delivery that bounced sharply off the surface.

There was no stopping McSweeney, who reached his first century this season with a six over mid-on but he fell shortly after when wicketkeeper Joel Curtis claimed a superb catch diving to his left.