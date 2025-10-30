'Felt across the country' - Melbourne teenager dies after cricket training accident

A 17-year-old club cricketer in Melbourne has died after being struck on the neck by a ball at training on Tuesday.

Ben Austin was taken to hospital in critical condition after the incident at Ferntree Gully in Melbourne's outer east where he had been facing balls in the nets, thrown by a sidearm, or 'wanger', ahead of a T20 match. He was wearing a helmet but it did not include a stem guard.

He was placed on life support at Monash Children's Hospital but died on Thursday morning

In a statement Jace Austin, Ben's father, said: "We are utterly devastated by the passing of our beautiful Ben, who died earlier on Thursday morning.

"For Tracey and I, Ben was an adored son, deeply loved brother to Cooper and Zach and a shining light in the lives of our family and friends.

"This tragedy has taken Ben from us, but we find some comfort that he was doing something he did for so many summers - going down to the nets with mates to play cricket. He loved cricket and it was one of the joys of his life.

"We would also like to support his team-mate who was bowling in the nets - this accident has impacted two young men and our thoughts are with he and his family as well."

Cricket Australia and Cricket Victoria are providing assistance to the family and those impacted by the tragedy.

"The tragic circumstances of Ben and Ferntree Gully are...going to be felt across the country," CA chair Mike Baird told reporters in Melbourne. "Cricket is a sport that brings people together, communities together. It's also one that feels very deeply an incident such as we've seen.

"[It's] hard to put words on it. What we want to say is that we are doing everything we can to support the family, the club, and all those impacted by this tragic news. Clearly, there are things that we have to learn from this, but right now, we are concerned about the family and trying to support them in every way."

Nick Cummins, the Cricket Victoria chief executive, said: "We're absolutely devastated on behalf of the family, on behalf of the Ferntree Gully Cricket Club, and more broadly, the Victorian cricket community.

"We are doing everything we can to support not just the family of young Ben, but also those at the club, and Ben played for a number of clubs, to ensure that they have the counselling and the support, not just today, but well into the future, as this is something that will stay with our community for some time."

Cummins, who compared the accident to the one involving Phil Hughes nearly 11 years ago, added that it was too early to discuss any changes to regulations or safety measures, such as making stem guards mandatory across all levels of the game.

"I think the temptation in moments like this is to move to solution mode," he said. "At the moment, our focus is around providing support and counselling for those people who experienced the trauma. There will be an appropriate time to review that and answer those questions."

Flowers, cards, lollies, a drink bottle and a cricket bat have been laid in tribute of the teenager at the club in the hours after his death. The bat was inscribed with several messages including "rest easy Benny" and "forever 14 not out".

In a statement, Ferntree Gully Cricket Club said: "We are absolutely devastated by the passing of Ben, and the impacts of his death will be felt by all in our cricket community. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family - Jace, Tracey, Cooper and Zach, his extended family, his friends and to all of those who knew Ben and the joy that he brought."

Ben was remembered as a star cricketer, a strong leader and an outstanding young man. In March, he received an award recognising a player who demonstrates dedication and the right attitude to the game. He celebrated his birthday earlier in October.

"I know how heavily this news will land across our community and we will provide any and all support we can to our clubs and cricket family," Ferntree Gully and District Cricket Association president Arnie Walters said.

The family thanked those who provided immediate first aid, the emergency services and the support over the last two days.

"We would like to thank the cricket community including Ferntree Gully Cricket Club, Mulgrave Cricket Club and Eildon Park Cricket Club for their support since Tuesday evening and to the dozens of people who visited Ben in hospital," Jace Austin said.

"Finally, we would also like thank all the first responders at the scene and the staff at Monash Children's Hospital who worked so hard to help Ben. We will cherish Ben forever.

"We would ask that our family's privacy is respected as we come to terms with our loss."