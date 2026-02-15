Hemantha may 'bamboozle' Australia with his variations, says SL fielding coach

Stepping into the shoes of a giant is never easy, especially when that giant is Wanindu Hasaranga. As Sri Lanka prepare for their high-stakes encounter against Australia, the spotlight has shifted to Dushan Hemantha , the man tasked with filling the void left by one of the world's premier legspinners.

The challenge ahead of Hemantha cannot be overstated. Hasaranga is a world-class act who commands immediate respect from the world's elite batters. However, team insiders suggest that Hemantha has handled the pressure of a World Cup call-up with remarkable maturity.

"To fill [Hasaranga's] shoes is not going to be easy for Dushan Hemantha, but having said that, I think he has responded excellently well," noted Sri Lanka fielding coach R Sridhar

Hemantha's first World Cup game however was one to forget, conceding 45 runs in his four overs for one wicket against Oman, worrying considering Oman ended up scoring just 120. While nerves are a natural part of the human experience - especially on the world's biggest stage - Sridhar has hailed Hemantha as a "terrific young bowler" who brings a unique tactical advantage to the squad: the element of surprise.

"I would be lying if I say that we are all absolutely spot on, every one of us will be nervous going to a World Cup, and so was Dushan Hemantha," Sridhar said. "It's human, it's human. I think he's responded brilliantly and he's a terrific young bowler.

"The advantage for him is not many have seen him or played him in the international circuit. He's got some excellent variations up his sleeves which you may get to see tomorrow. He may bamboozle a few of the Aussie batters with his variations.

"So he's a gun on the field. He can bat, he can hit a long ball. So he is a very exciting addition to the squad."

But despite Hemantha's prowess in the field, the team management is clear about the hierarchy of skills required for the starting XI. While fielding is often celebrated, it rarely - if ever - is the sole reason for a player's selection.

"No player is ever selected only for his fielding in the XI, not even Jonty Rhodes," Sridhar said. While being a "gun" fielder might buy an out-of-form player a little more time or serve as a tie-breaker between two equal performers, it remains the third skill, he added.

Beyond individual performances, Sri Lanka's success in this campaign has been underpinned by a renewed focus on fielding. Sridhar, appointed as fielding coach through the end of the World Cup, has prioritised "channelising energies" and ensuring players think "team first".