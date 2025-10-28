Matches (9)
Women's World Cup (1)
WCL 2 (1)
AUS vs IND (1)
BAN vs WI (1)
Sheffield Shield (2)
ZIM vs AFG (1)
PAK vs SA (1)
AFG-U19 in BDESH (1)
South Aust vs West Aust, 9th Match at Perth, Sheffield Shield, Oct 28 2025 - Live Cricket Score
Stumps • Starts 2:30 AM
9th Match, W.A.C.A, October 28 - 31, 2025, Sheffield Shield
Current RR: 3.07
• Last 10 ov (RR): 28/1 (2.80)
FC CAREER
|Batters
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|This Bowler
|last 10 ovs
(rhb)
|8
|24
|1
|0
|33.33
|0 (4b)
|8 (24b)
(lhb)
|34
|48
|6
|0
|70.83
|0 (0b)
|6 (20b)
|Bowlers
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|0s
|4s
|6s
|This spell
(sla)
|10.4
|1
|37
|1
|3.46
|41
|2
|1
|-
(ob)
|18
|2
|72
|1
|4.00
|65
|6
|1
|-
|Mat
|Runs
|HS
|Ave
|60
|1919
|92
|25.59
|94
|5528
|205
|34.77
|Mat
|Wkts
|BBI
|Ave
|9
|3
|1/15
|90.67
|45
|149
|7/52
|31.10
Last Bat: Jason Sangha 41 (80b) • FOW: 284/4 (90.3 Ov)
•
•
•
•
96th
•
•
•
•
•
•
95th
•
•
4
•
•
1
94th
•
•
1
•
1
1
93rd
•
•
•
•
•
•
Match centre Ground time: 03:15
Match State: Stumps - Day 3
96.4
•
Connolly to McAndrew, no run
96.3
•
Connolly to McAndrew, no run
96.2
•
Connolly to McAndrew, no run
96.1
•
Connolly to McAndrew, no run
end of over 96Maiden
SOA: 297/4CRR: 3.09
Jake Lehmann34 (48b 6x4)
Nathan McAndrew8 (20b 1x4)
Corey Rocchiccioli 18-2-72-1
Liam Haskett 16-1-53-0
95.6
•
CJ Rocchiccioli to Lehmann, no run
95.5
•
CJ Rocchiccioli to Lehmann, no run
95.4
•
CJ Rocchiccioli to Lehmann, no run
95.3
•
CJ Rocchiccioli to Lehmann, no run
95.2
•
CJ Rocchiccioli to Lehmann, no run
95.1
•
CJ Rocchiccioli to Lehmann, no run
end of over 955 runs
SOA: 297/4CRR: 3.12
Nathan McAndrew8 (20b 1x4)
Jake Lehmann34 (42b 6x4)
Liam Haskett 16-1-53-0
Corey Rocchiccioli 17-1-72-1
94.6
•
Haskett to McAndrew, no run
94.5
•
Haskett to McAndrew, no run
94.4
4
Haskett to McAndrew, FOUR runs
94.3
•
Haskett to McAndrew, no run
94.2
•
Haskett to McAndrew, no run
94.1
1
Haskett to Lehmann, 1 run
end of over 943 runs
SOA: 292/4CRR: 3.10
Nathan McAndrew4 (15b)
Jake Lehmann33 (41b 6x4)
Corey Rocchiccioli 17-1-72-1
Matthew Kelly 22-9-40-1
93.6
•
CJ Rocchiccioli to McAndrew, no run
93.5
•
CJ Rocchiccioli to McAndrew, no run
93.4
1
CJ Rocchiccioli to Lehmann, 1 run
93.3
•
CJ Rocchiccioli to Lehmann, no run
Commentary Feedback
Match details
|Western Australia Cricket Association Ground, Perth
|Toss
|Western Australia, elected to field first
|Series
|Season
|2025/26
|Match days
|28,29,30,31 October 2025 - day (4-day match)
|Umpires
|Match Referee
Match Coverage
McSweeney's century gives defending champions chance to pressure WA
The South Australia captain made 103 as the home side were only able to pick up four wickets on the third day
Doggett, Bancroft share limelight after Green's duck
Doggett, who is a good chance of being in Australia's Ashes squad, claimed six wickets to keep South Australia in the game
South Aust Innings
|Player Name
|R
|B
|bowled
|18
|65
|caught
|84
|197
|caught
|103
|168
|caught
|41
|80
|not out
|34
|48
|not out
|8
|24
|Extras
|(b 4, lb 1, nb 2, w 2)
|Total
|297(4 wkts; 96.4 ovs)
<1 / 2>