Matches (9)
Women's World Cup (1)
WCL 2 (1)
AUS vs IND (1)
BAN vs WI (1)
Sheffield Shield (2)
ZIM vs AFG (1)
PAK vs SA (1)
AFG-U19 in BDESH (1)

South Aust vs West Aust, 9th Match at Perth, Sheffield Shield, Oct 28 2025 - Live Cricket Score

Stumps • Starts 2:30 AM
9th Match, W.A.C.A, October 28 - 31, 2025, Sheffield Shield
PrevNext
South Australia FlagSouth Australia
(96.4 ov) 215 & 297/4
Western Australia FlagWestern Australia
307

Day 3 - South Aust lead by 205 runs.

Current RR: 3.07
 • Last 10 ov (RR): 28/1 (2.80)
Live
Scorecard
Report
Commentary
News
Photos
Table
Playing XI
Bet
FC CAREER
BattersRB4s6sSRThis Bowlerlast 10 ovs
Nathan McAndrew* 
(rhb)
8241033.330 (4b)8 (24b)
Jake Lehmann 
(lhb)
34486070.830 (0b)6 (20b)
BowlersOMRWEcon0s4s6sThis spell
Cooper Connolly 
(sla)
10.413713.464121-
Corey Rocchiccioli 
(ob)
1827214.006561-
MatRunsHSAve
6019199225.59
94552820534.77
MatWktsBBIAve
931/1590.67
451497/5231.10
 Last BatJason Sangha 41 (80b) FOW284/4 (90.3 Ov)
96th
95th
4
1
94th
1
1
1
93rd
Match centre Ground time: 03:15

Match State: Stumps - Day 3

96.4
Connolly to McAndrew, no run
96.3
Connolly to McAndrew, no run
96.2
Connolly to McAndrew, no run
96.1
Connolly to McAndrew, no run
end of over 96Maiden
SOA: 297/4CRR: 3.09 
Jake Lehmann34 (48b 6x4)
Nathan McAndrew8 (20b 1x4)
Corey Rocchiccioli 18-2-72-1
Liam Haskett 16-1-53-0
95.6
CJ Rocchiccioli to Lehmann, no run
95.5
CJ Rocchiccioli to Lehmann, no run
95.4
CJ Rocchiccioli to Lehmann, no run
95.3
CJ Rocchiccioli to Lehmann, no run
95.2
CJ Rocchiccioli to Lehmann, no run
95.1
CJ Rocchiccioli to Lehmann, no run
end of over 955 runs
SOA: 297/4CRR: 3.12 
Nathan McAndrew8 (20b 1x4)
Jake Lehmann34 (42b 6x4)
Liam Haskett 16-1-53-0
Corey Rocchiccioli 17-1-72-1
94.6
Haskett to McAndrew, no run
94.5
Haskett to McAndrew, no run
94.4
4
Haskett to McAndrew, FOUR runs
94.3
Haskett to McAndrew, no run
94.2
Haskett to McAndrew, no run
94.1
1
Haskett to Lehmann, 1 run
end of over 943 runs
SOA: 292/4CRR: 3.10 
Nathan McAndrew4 (15b)
Jake Lehmann33 (41b 6x4)
Corey Rocchiccioli 17-1-72-1
Matthew Kelly 22-9-40-1
93.6
CJ Rocchiccioli to McAndrew, no run
93.5
CJ Rocchiccioli to McAndrew, no run
93.4
1
CJ Rocchiccioli to Lehmann, 1 run
93.3
CJ Rocchiccioli to Lehmann, no run
Read full commentary
Commentary Feedback
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Match details
Western Australia Cricket Association Ground, Perth
TossWestern Australia, elected to field first
Series
Season2025/26
Match days28,29,30,31 October 2025 - day (4-day match)
Umpires
Australia
Andrew Crozier
Australia
Ben Treloar
Match Referee
Australia
Kent Hannam
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Instant answers to T20 questions
Ask a question
South Aust Innings
Player NameRB
CJ McInerney
bowled1865
HJ Hunt
caught84197
NA McSweeney
caught103168
JJS Sangha
caught4180
JS Lehmann
not out3448
N McAndrew
not out824
Extras(b 4, lb 1, nb 2, w 2)
Total297(4 wkts; 96.4 ovs)
<1 / 2>

Sheffield Shield

TeamMWLDPT
VIC220015.43
QLD210112.51
TAS21019.51
NSW21108
SOA20203.05
WA20202
Full Table