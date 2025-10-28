Matches (9)
Women's World Cup (1)
WCL 2 (1)
AUS vs IND (1)
BAN vs WI (1)
Sheffield Shield (2)
ZIM vs AFG (1)
PAK vs SA (1)
AFG-U19 in BDESH (1)

NSW vs Queensland, 7th Match at Brisbane, Sheffield Shield, Oct 28 2025 - Live Cricket Score

Stumps • Starts 12:00 AM
7th Match, Brisbane, October 28 - 31, 2025, Sheffield Shield
New South Wales FlagNew South Wales
429/7d
Queensland FlagQueensland
(70 ov) 238/4

Day 3 - Queensland trail by 191 runs.

Current RR: 3.40
 • Last 10 ov (RR): 40/0 (4.00)
FC CAREER
BattersRB4s6sSRThis Bowlerlast 10 ovs
Jack Clayton* 
(lhb)
811699147.921 (4b)31 (43b)
Jimmy Peirson 
(rhb)
14292048.271 (2b)8 (18b)
BowlersOMRWEcon0s4s6sThis spell
Oliver Davies 
(ob)
10202.00400-
Nathan Lyon 
(ob)
2107703.668671-
MatRunsHSAve
36204713437.91
92426213234.37
MatWktsBBIAve
2311/84159.00
2358478/5032.26
 Last BatLachlan Hearne 9 (20b) FOW185/4 (55.4 Ov)
1
69th
1
1
68th
4
1
1
1
67th
4
4
66th
3
Match centre Ground time: 05:14
end of over 701 run
QLD: 238/4CRR: 3.40 
Jimmy Peirson14 (29b 2x4)
Jack Clayton81 (169b 9x4 1x6)
Nathan Lyon 21-0-77-0
Oliver Davies 1-0-2-0

Match State: Stumps - Day 3

69.6
Lyon to Peirson, no run
69.5
1
Lyon to Clayton, 1 run
69.4
Lyon to Clayton, no run
69.3
Lyon to Clayton, no run
69.2
Lyon to Clayton, no run
69.1
Lyon to Clayton, no run
end of over 692 runs
QLD: 237/4CRR: 3.43 
Jimmy Peirson14 (28b 2x4)
Jack Clayton80 (164b 9x4 1x6)
Oliver Davies 1-0-2-0
Nathan Lyon 20-0-76-0
68.6
Davies to Peirson, no run
68.5
1
Davies to Clayton, 1 run
68.4
Davies to Clayton, no run
68.3
Davies to Clayton, no run
68.2
Davies to Clayton, no run
68.1
1
Davies to Peirson, 1 run
end of over 687 runs
QLD: 235/4CRR: 3.45 
Jack Clayton79 (160b 9x4 1x6)
Jimmy Peirson13 (26b 2x4)
Nathan Lyon 20-0-76-0
Ryan Hadley 12-2-49-0
67.6
Lyon to Clayton, no run
67.5
4
Lyon to Clayton, FOUR runs
67.4
1
Lyon to Peirson, 1 run
67.3
Lyon to Peirson, no run
67.2
1
Lyon to Clayton, 1 run
67.1
1
Lyon to Peirson, 1 run
end of over 678 runs
QLD: 228/4CRR: 3.40 
Jack Clayton74 (157b 8x4 1x6)
Jimmy Peirson11 (23b 2x4)
Ryan Hadley 12-2-49-0
Nathan Lyon 19-0-69-0
66.6
Hadley to Clayton, no run
66.5
4
Hadley to Clayton, FOUR runs
Match details
Brisbane Cricket Ground, Woolloongabba, Brisbane
TossQueensland, elected to field first
Series
Season2025/26
Match days28,29,30,31 October 2025 - day (4-day match)
FC debut
Ryan Hicks
Ryan Hicks
Samuel Skelly
Samuel Skelly
Umpires
Australia
Michael Graham-Smith
Australia
Stephen Dionysius
Match Referee
Australia
Kepler Wessels
Queensland Innings
Player NameRB
MT Renshaw
bowled2978
UT Khawaja
caught87127
M Labuschagne
caught46
J Clayton
not out81169
LD Hearne
caught920
JJ Peirson
not out1429
Extras(lb 4, nb 10)
Total238(4 wkts; 70 ovs)
<1 / 2>

Sheffield Shield

TeamMWLDPT
VIC220015.43
QLD210112.51
TAS21019.51
NSW21108
SOA20203.05
WA20202
Full Table