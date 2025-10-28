Matches (9)
NSW vs Queensland, 7th Match at Brisbane, Sheffield Shield, Oct 28 2025 - Live Cricket Score
Stumps • Starts 12:00 AM
7th Match, Brisbane, October 28 - 31, 2025, Sheffield Shield
Current RR: 3.40
• Last 10 ov (RR): 40/0 (4.00)
FC CAREER
|Batters
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|This Bowler
|last 10 ovs
(lhb)
|81
|169
|9
|1
|47.92
|1 (4b)
|31 (43b)
(rhb)
|14
|29
|2
|0
|48.27
|1 (2b)
|8 (18b)
|Bowlers
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|0s
|4s
|6s
|This spell
(ob)
|1
|0
|2
|0
|2.00
|4
|0
|0
|-
(ob)
|21
|0
|77
|0
|3.66
|86
|7
|1
|-
|Mat
|Runs
|HS
|Ave
|36
|2047
|134
|37.91
|92
|4262
|132
|34.37
|Mat
|Wkts
|BBI
|Ave
|23
|1
|1/84
|159.00
|235
|847
|8/50
|32.26
Last Bat: Lachlan Hearne 9 (20b) • FOW: 185/4 (55.4 Ov)
•
1
•
•
•
•
69th
•
1
•
•
•
1
68th
•
4
1
•
1
1
67th
•
4
•
•
•
4
66th
•
3
•
•
•
•
Match centre Ground time: 05:14
end of over 701 run
QLD: 238/4CRR: 3.40
Jimmy Peirson14 (29b 2x4)
Jack Clayton81 (169b 9x4 1x6)
Nathan Lyon 21-0-77-0
Oliver Davies 1-0-2-0
Match State: Stumps - Day 3
69.6
•
Lyon to Peirson, no run
69.5
1
Lyon to Clayton, 1 run
69.4
•
Lyon to Clayton, no run
69.3
•
Lyon to Clayton, no run
69.2
•
Lyon to Clayton, no run
69.1
•
Lyon to Clayton, no run
end of over 692 runs
QLD: 237/4CRR: 3.43
Jimmy Peirson14 (28b 2x4)
Jack Clayton80 (164b 9x4 1x6)
Oliver Davies 1-0-2-0
Nathan Lyon 20-0-76-0
68.6
•
Davies to Peirson, no run
68.5
1
Davies to Clayton, 1 run
68.4
•
Davies to Clayton, no run
68.3
•
Davies to Clayton, no run
68.2
•
Davies to Clayton, no run
68.1
1
Davies to Peirson, 1 run
end of over 687 runs
QLD: 235/4CRR: 3.45
Jack Clayton79 (160b 9x4 1x6)
Jimmy Peirson13 (26b 2x4)
Nathan Lyon 20-0-76-0
Ryan Hadley 12-2-49-0
67.6
•
Lyon to Clayton, no run
67.5
4
Lyon to Clayton, FOUR runs
67.4
1
Lyon to Peirson, 1 run
67.3
•
Lyon to Peirson, no run
67.2
1
Lyon to Clayton, 1 run
67.1
1
Lyon to Peirson, 1 run
end of over 678 runs
QLD: 228/4CRR: 3.40
Jack Clayton74 (157b 8x4 1x6)
Jimmy Peirson11 (23b 2x4)
Ryan Hadley 12-2-49-0
Nathan Lyon 19-0-69-0
66.6
•
Hadley to Clayton, no run
66.5
4
Hadley to Clayton, FOUR runs
Match details
|Brisbane Cricket Ground, Woolloongabba, Brisbane
|Toss
|Queensland, elected to field first
|Series
|Season
|2025/26
|Match days
|28,29,30,31 October 2025 - day (4-day match)
|FC debut
|Umpires
|Match Referee
Queensland Innings
|Player Name
|R
|B
|bowled
|29
|78
|caught
|87
|127
|caught
|4
|6
|not out
|81
|169
|caught
|9
|20
|not out
|14
|29
|Extras
|(lb 4, nb 10)
|Total
|238(4 wkts; 70 ovs)
<1 / 2>