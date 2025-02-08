Matches (12)
Queensland vs NSW, 20th Match at Brisbane, Sheffield Shield, Feb 08 2025 - Live Cricket Score
20th Match, Brisbane, February 08 - 11, 2025, Sheffield Shield
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Queensland
L
D
D
L
W
NSW
L
D
W
L
W
batters to watch(Recent stats)
QLD10 M • 731 Runs • 48.73 Avg • 53.59 SR
QLD10 M • 566 Runs • 33.29 Avg • 45.31 SR
NSW10 M • 656 Runs • 41 Avg • 74.2 SR
NSW8 M • 593 Runs • 49.42 Avg • 53.37 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
QLD9 M • 36 Wkts • 3.45 Econ • 49.55 SR
10 M • 28 Wkts • 3.43 Econ • 66.85 SR
NSW9 M • 32 Wkts • 2.89 Econ • 48.03 SR
NSW6 M • 25 Wkts • 2.52 Econ • 41.64 SR
Squad
QLD
NSW
Player
Role
|Batter
|Bowler
|Batter
|-
|Batter
|Bowler
|Top order Batter
|Top order Batter
|-
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Bowling Allrounder
|Wicketkeeper
|Batter
|-
|Bowler
|-
|Bowler
|-
|Batter
|-
|Bowler
|Bowler
|-
|-
|Allrounder
Match details
|Brisbane Cricket Ground, Woolloongabba, Brisbane
|Series
|Season
|2024/25
|Match days
|8,9,10,11 February 2025 - day (4-day match)
