Konstas falls cheaply but Edwards ton rescues NSW

New South Wales (Edwards 104*, Gilkes 66, Bartlett 3-54) trail Queensland 387 (Clayton 134, Hearne 63, Hatcher 4-85) by 150 runs

A patient Sam Konstas was dismissed for just three before his New South Wales captain Jack Edwards launched a stirring fightback in the Sheffield Shield clash with Queensland at the Gabba.

Queensland started day two well placed at 307 for 5, but lost wickets at regular intervals to be bowled out for 387.

NSW were in all sorts of trouble at 39 for 5 in reply, but big knocks from Edwards (104 not out) and Matthew Gilkes (66) ensured the visitors went to stumps at a more respectable 237 for 7.

Konstas set tongues wagging in his Test debut when he unleashed an array of ramps and other audacious strokes on the way to 60 off 65 balls against the Jasprit Bumrah-led India on Boxing Day.

The 19-year-old flew back to Australia last week after missing out on a spot in the XI for Australia's second Test against Sri Lanka in Galle, with selectors keen for him to get red-ball experience at the Gabba.

Keen to prove he's not just a one-tricky pony, Konstas put away his ramps and slashes against Queensland in a bid to dig in as wickets tumbled around him.

The rising star took 27 deliveries to get off the mark, producing a nice drive through covers to score three runs. But it would prove to be his only joy, with Konstas out for three off 33 balls when he feathered Xavier Bartlett behind.

Nic Maddinson and Kurtis Petterson had already fallen by that stage, and Oliver Davies and Josh Philippe were quick to follow as the star-studded NSW line-up crumbled.

But a 143-run partnership between Edwards and Gilkes thrust NSW back into the contest. Edwards brought up his century late in the day with a single off Mitchell Swepson to exit the nervous 90s.

Earlier, Queensland's Jack Clayton was only able to add one run to his overnight score before falling at the hands of spinner Chris Green.