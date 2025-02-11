Bartlett, Neser break through NSW resistance as Queensland claim vital win

Queensland 387 (Clayton 134, Hearne 63, Hatcher 4-92) and 289 for 3 dec (Renshaw 125*, Clayton 76 ret hurt) beat New South Wales 259 (Edwards 108, Gilkes 66, Bartlett 4-54) and 229 (Philippe 80, Edwards 53) by 188 runs

Queensland's quicks were made to toil for a much-needed 188-run Sheffield Shield victory that appeared inevitable before some New South Wales resistance at the Gabba.

Set a 418-run victory target, a successful chase was never on the radar as NSW sunk to 89 for 6 thanks to more disciplined pace bowling from the hosts. But they showed fight, wicketkeeper Josh Philippe (80) and allrounder Jack Edwards (53) backing up his first-innings century to keep alive hopes of a draw with a stand of 125 in 44 overs.

Opening pair Xavier Bartlett and Michael Neser would not be denied though. The duo struck in quick succession - Bartlett trapping Philippe lbw and Edwards edging Neser to slip - to leave them plenty of time to mop up the tail midway through the final session with 10 overs remaining when Liam Hatcher nicked Bartlett to Jimmy Peirson.

Earlier Sam Konstas tried all of his tricks to outwit the Queensland's new-ball pair, only to edge one of the first deliveries he faced from good mate and second-change quick Tom Straker

Straker did the early damage before Mark Steketee and captain Mitchell Swepson ran through the middle order to leave NSW in disarray.

Matt Renshaw made 125 on Monday while Jack Clayton scored a first-inning century but was forced to retire hurt with a hamstring injury on 76 in his second dig that will rule him out in the short term.

Sam Konstas brings out the scoop • Getty Images

"It was just an all-round performance," Swepson said. "Too many names to mention really...[I could] pretty much name the whole 11. We were a bit worried with the batting firepower they had that something around that 350 mark they could have chased down.

"Taking early wickets really helped then every time I asked someone to come on...they locked in. It was so easy to captain that bowling attack."

It was Queensland's second Shield win, the side keeping pace on a stacked ladder with three matches still to play.

"This game was massive for our season, even going back to the game before the Big Bash," Swepson said. "Two in a row has set us up...we're right in the hunt."

Edwards lamented the loss of early wickets in both innings.