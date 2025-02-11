Kieran Elliott denies Handscomb as Tasmania take 20-run thriller

Tasmania 236 (O'Connor 53) and 291 (Weatherald 155) beat Victoria 258 (Dixon 66, Elliott 4-55) and 249 (Handscomb 93, K Elliott 6-84) by 20 runs

Elliott followed his first innings, four-wicket haul with 6 for 84 in 28.1 overs on Tuesday as the hosts defied early rain and several Victorian stands to notch a crucial, second victory this season. They were comfortably career-best innings and match figures for 29-year-old Elliott.

Tasmania were down a bowler with Lawrence Neil-Smith have gone off injured on the third day which made their success even more noteable.

Set 270 for victory after Jake Weatherald's blazing day-three century, Victoria resumed on 55 for 2 and inched towards the total in between morning rain delays.

Handscomb had support from nightwatchman Sam Elliott before Sam Harper joined and put the visitors within reach. But Kieran Elliott ended both of those partnerships and then nabbed Will Sutherland to again stunt their march before the second new ball was due.

Gabe Bell then found Fergus O'Neill's edge and left Victoria needing 21 from their final partnership.

Handscomb tried to do it himself, but could only sky an attempted flick over midwicket, Nivethan Radhakrishnan running in from the boundary to take the catch and spark wild scenes.

The only wicket not taken by Elliott of Bell fell to debutant Aidan O'Connor who had Jonathan Merlo top-edging to fine leg early in the day. O'Connor had contributed a vital half-century on the opening day.