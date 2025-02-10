Weatherald's dominant century gives Tasmania chance of victory

Victoria 258 and 55 for 2 need 215 more runs to beat Tasmania 236 and 291 (Weatherald 155, O'Neill 3-63)

Tasmania's Sheffield Shield pacesetter Jake Weatherald blazed another big century to put the heat on Victoria ahead of a final-day run chase in Hobart.

The hosts began their second innings 22 runs behind Victoria, but the former South Australian opener turned the tables with a blazing 155 off 212 balls on Monday as Tasmania made 291.

Victoria, second on the Shield ladder with three rounds remaining, were 55 for 2 at stumps They need a further 215 to deny the last-placed Tasmania just their second win in the seventh match of the season.

Weatherald found some support from Jake Doran and debutant No. 9 Raf MacMillan, whose bright innings came to an unfortunate end when he miscued a juicy Harry Dixon full toss.

Weatherald clattered 20 boundaries in his innings, lathering drives through point and cover, and latching on to anything short with sweetly timed pull shots that sounded like cannons echoing around the Bellerive stands.

He was the last man out, his crisp knock following 185 against Queensland in November to put him on top of the Shield run-scoring list this season.