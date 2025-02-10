Matches (12)
Tri-Nation (1)
Zimbabwe vs Ireland (1)
WCL 2 (1)
IND vs ENG (1)
ILT20 (1)
Arjun Trophy (1)
Sheffield Shield (2)
Ranji Trophy (4)
Stumps • Starts 11:30 PM
19th Match, Hobart, February 08 - 11, 2025, Sheffield Shield
PrevNext
Tasmania FlagTasmania
236 & 291
Victoria FlagVictoria
(25 ov, T:270) 258 & 55/2

Day 3 - Victoria need 215 runs.

Current RR: 2.20
 • Last 10 ov (RR): 22/1 (2.20)
Live
Scorecard
Report
Commentary
News
Photos
Table
Playing XI
Bet
Report

Weatherald's dominant century gives Tasmania chance of victory

The opener made 155 out of a second innings total of 291 to leave Victoria a testing target

AAP
10-Feb-2025 • 24 mins ago
Jake Weatherald made a stunning 155, Tasmania vs Victoria, Sheffield Shield, Hobart, February 10, 2025

Jake Weatherald made a stunning 155  •  Getty Images

Victoria 258 and 55 for 2 need 215 more runs to beat Tasmania 236 and 291 (Weatherald 155, O'Neill 3-63)
Tasmania's Sheffield Shield pacesetter Jake Weatherald blazed another big century to put the heat on Victoria ahead of a final-day run chase in Hobart.
The hosts began their second innings 22 runs behind Victoria, but the former South Australian opener turned the tables with a blazing 155 off 212 balls on Monday as Tasmania made 291.
Victoria, second on the Shield ladder with three rounds remaining, were 55 for 2 at stumps They need a further 215 to deny the last-placed Tasmania just their second win in the seventh match of the season.
Weatherald found some support from Jake Doran and debutant No. 9 Raf MacMillan, whose bright innings came to an unfortunate end when he miscued a juicy Harry Dixon full toss.
Weatherald clattered 20 boundaries in his innings, lathering drives through point and cover, and latching on to anything short with sweetly timed pull shots that sounded like cannons echoing around the Bellerive stands.
He was the last man out, his crisp knock following 185 against Queensland in November to put him on top of the Shield run-scoring list this season.
Opener Marcus Harris was an early casualty in the chase, trapped in front by Gabe Bell. Bell then dismissed Campbell Kellaway in similar fashion, Jon Merlo and Sam Elliott the unbeaten pair at stumps.
Jake WeatheraldVictoriaTasmaniaAustraliaTasmania vs VictoriaSheffield Shield

AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Instant answers to T20 questions
Ask a question
Victoria Innings
Player NameRB
C Kellaway
lbw3179
MS Harris
lbw13
J Merlo
not out1655
SM Elliott
not out613
Extras(w 1)
Total55(2 wkts; 25 ovs)
<1 / 2>

Sheffield Shield

TeamMWLDPT
SOA741236.93
VIC632128.06
WA723224.91
NSW622224.2
QLD612319.31
TAS613218.65
Full Table