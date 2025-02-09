Debutant Dixon fires for Victoria against Tasmania

Tasmania 236 & 43 for 1 (Weatherald 26*, Ward 13*) lead Victoria 258 (Dixon 66, K. Elliott 4-55) by 21 runs

First-class debutant Harry Dixon has blasted three huge sixes on his way to a brisk half-century that helped Victoria to a narrow first-innings lead over Tasmania in their Sheffield Shield clash.

Dixon was the star with the bat on day two in Hobart, belting 66 from 73 deliveries in an impressive knock that included seven fours.

The 19-year-old arrived at the crease with Victoria in some trouble at 80 for 4, but put on 88 for the fifth wicket with Tom Rogers (33).

Victoria seamer Sam Elliott (30 not out) stepped up to lift Victoria past the hosts' first innings tally as they were bowled out for 258, with a lead of 22 runs.

Right-arm quicks Kieran Elliott (4-55) and Gabe Bell (3-33) were Tasmania's main wicket-takers, with Elliott taking career best figures .

In reply, Tasmania erased the deficit for the loss of just one wicket as they reached 43 for 1 by stumps, with a lead of 21.

Jake Weatherald (26 not out) and Tim Ward (13 not out) will resume at the crease on day three at Bellerive Oval.

Peter Siddle struck an early blow for Victoria when he trapped Nivethan Radhakrishnan lbw for one. It completed a disappointing match with the bat for the inexperienced opener, who was brilliantly run out by Campbell Kellaway for 14 in Tasmania's first innings.

Dixon was the second debutant to post a half-century in the match after fellow teenager Aidan O'Connor top-scored with 53 in Tasmania's first dig.

The match is important to Victoria's chances of reaching next month's Shield final and crucial to Tasmania's chances of keeping their season alive.