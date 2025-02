Victoria 5 for 0 trail Tasmania 236 (O'Connor 53) by 231 runs

Tasmania teenager Aidan O'Connor posted a half-century on debut but couldn't prevent Victoria taking honours on day one of their Sheffield Shield clash in Hobart.

O'Connor top-scored with 53 as the hosts were bowled out for 236 on Saturday after being sent in to bat. The 18-year-old allrounder struck six fours and a six in his 92-ball innings.

Tasmania opener Jake Weatherald (41) and Tim Ward (45) both got starts but couldn't go on with the job as regular wickets fell. Ward's dismissal - run out from cover after a horrid mix-up with Jordan Silk - sparked a middle-order collapse, with Tasmania losing 4 for 31 in the space of 10 overs.

Victoria's bowlers spread the workload. Captain Will Sutherland, veteran Peter Siddle, Sam Elliott and Fergus O'Neill all claimed multiple wickets.

Siddle had Silk caught at second slip shortly after he was involved in the run out of Ward. Jake Doran was bowled when he shouldered arms at Will Sutherland.