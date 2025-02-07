Matches (12)
Tasmania vs Victoria, 19th Match at Hobart, Sheffield Shield, Feb 08 2025 - Live Cricket Score

19th Match, Hobart, February 08 - 11, 2025, Sheffield Shield
Tasmania FlagTasmania
Victoria FlagVictoria
Today
11:30 PM

Match yet to begin

Summary
Stats
Squads
Table
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Match centre Ground time: 11:20
batters to watch(Recent stats)
BJ Webster
8 M • 687 Runs • 52.85 Avg • 66.63 SR
JR Doran
10 M • 616 Runs • 34.22 Avg • 54.8 SR
PSP Handscomb
10 M • 678 Runs • 39.88 Avg • 52.31 SR
MS Harris
9 M • 639 Runs • 39.94 Avg • 50.31 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
BJ Webster
8 M • 26 Wkts • 3.29 Econ • 48.96 SR
RP Meredith
6 M • 24 Wkts • 3.43 Econ • 46.25 SR
F O'Neill
9 M • 41 Wkts • 2.41 Econ • 45.31 SR
T Murphy
9 M • 24 Wkts • 2.63 Econ • 63.62 SR
Head to headLast 5 Matches
Squad
Match details
Bellerive Oval, Hobart
Series
Season2024/25
Match days8,9,10,11 February 2025 - day (4-day match)
Sheffield Shield News

Green has his sights on playing for Western Australia in the final Shield round of the season

Sam Konstas has left Sri Lanka ahead of Australia's second Test in Galle to play Sheffield Shield for NSW

Despite Perth Scorchers still being in finals contention, Richardson set for his third shoulder surgery this week with an aim to be fit for the 2025-26 Ashes

After Agar's yorker on the last ball was jammed out by Meredith, he thought he hadn't seized the moment and that it would be a draw

Jack Edwards took 5 for 41 in each innings as NSW defeated WA with just 13 balls left in the match

Sheffield Shield

TeamMWLDPT
SOA631229.93
VIC632128.06
NSW622224.2
WA622223.91
QLD612319.31
TAS613218.65
Full Table