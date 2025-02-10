Eyes on Konstas after Renshaw's ton leaves NSW big chase

New South Wales 259 (Edwards 108, Gilkes 66, Bartlett 4-54) and 11 for 1 need 407 more runs to beat Queensland 387 and 289 for 3 dec (Renshaw 125*, Clayton 76 ret hurt)

Queensland will hunt a vital Sheffield Shield win at the Gabba after Matt Renshaw 's unbeaten century kept them in the box seat against NSW.

The opener cruised to 125 before the hosts declared at 289 for 3 and left NSW a target of 418 for an unlikely victory in Brisbane.

NSW were 11 for 1 at stumps on Monday, Nic Maddinson out without scoring after shouldering arms to a straight Michael Neser delivery. Sam Konstas was unbeaten on 9, while nightwatchman Ross Pawson survived 26 balls for one run in the shadows of stumps.

Earlier Renshaw and Jack Clayton consolidated Queensland's advantage after NSW captain Jack Edwards had done his best to keep NSW in the conversation.

Clayton, fresh off 134 in the first innings, seemed destined for twin hundreds in the match before he pulled up with a hamstring complaint and retired hurt.

Renshaw pushed on, accelerating into triple figures and finding a friend in Jimmy Peirson. Former Test opener Renshaw began the Shield season slowly and was overlooked for a berth against India. But he found form later in the year and now has two red-ball centuries either side of some dominant one-day and BBL innings.

"I had a really good bit of momentum in the last two, three Shield games after that first hundred," Renshaw said. "I wanted to keep that momentum going ... and today kept it nice and simple.I back our bowlers to do the job. It might be at 5pm, might be at 3pm."

NSW made 259 thanks to Edwards, but still conceded a 128-run lead after winning the toss and opting to bowl first.

Sent home ahead of Australia's second Test in Sri Lanka, Konstas will have his chance under pressure in what is his first match at the venue.