Queensland 307 for 5 (Clayton 133*, Hearne 63) vs New South Wales

Jack Clayton 's resolute, unbeaten century for Queensland kept returning New South Wales prodigy Sam Konstas waiting for his first Gabba innings.

Queensland No. 3 Clayton was unbeaten on 133 after day one as the Sheffield Shield returned in Brisbane on Saturday, the hosts 307 for 5 after being sent in by the Blues.

The left-hander's fourth first class century was a valuable one, Clayton leading the recovery after they had slipped to 45 for 3 in the first session.

He enjoyed some luck after being pinned on the back by a bouncer with his first delivery, dropped at first slip on 98 and then scampering through for a risky single to bring up triple figures.

Lachlan Hearne (63) was the more fluent of the pair earlier in the day before Clayton expanded with a series of confident straight and off drives.

Jimmy Peirson (36) helped push the total towards 300 before returning allrounder Michael Neser and Clayton got the hosts to stumps.

"Nice to get the team in a decent position [on] day one," Clayton said. "Getting sent in to bat, we want to try and get a big total on the board and drive the game.

"It's really satisfying and it's been a bit frustrating the first part of the season ... some 80s and 90s and a lot of starts. To capitalise and with a bit of luck in there was really nice."

It means young gun Konstas will be made to wait for his first Gabba innings after he was replaced at the top of the Australian order by Travis Head in Sri Lanka and sent home to gain experience on the seam-friendly Brisbane surface.

Debutants Hanno Jacobs (2-75) and Ross Pawson (1-64) both had early joy, the latter dismissing Matt Renshaw when the left-hander skied an attempted pull shot to cut short a confident start.