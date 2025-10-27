Matches (9)
Women's World Cup (1)
WCL 2 (1)
AUS vs IND (1)
BAN vs WI (1)
Sheffield Shield (2)
ZIM vs AFG (1)
PAK vs SA (1)
AFG-U19 in BDESH (1)

Victoria vs Tasmania, 8th Match at Melbourne, Sheffield Shield, Oct 28 2025 - Live Cricket Score

Stumps • Starts 11:30 PM
8th Match, Melbourne, October 28 - 31, 2025, Sheffield Shield
PrevNext
Victoria FlagVictoria
256 & 330/5d
Tasmania FlagTasmania
(8 ov, T:355) 232 & 28/1

Day 3 - Tasmania need 327 runs.

Current RR: 3.50
Live
Scorecard
Report
Commentary
News
Photos
Table
Playing XI
Bet
FC CAREER
BattersRB4s6sSRThis Bowlerlast 10 ovs
Tim Ward* 
(lhb)
5180027.774 (12b)5 (18b)
Caleb Jewell 
(lhb)
8200040.005 (9b)8 (20b)
BowlersOMRWEcon0s4s6sThis spell
Fergus O'Neill 
(rmf)
401012.501700-
Mitchell Perry 
(rfm)
411604.001930-
MatRunsHSAve
41240414433.86
63388523235.00
MatWktsBBIAve
371435/1920.75
471315/3329.80
 Last BatJake Weatherald 12 (10b) FOW15/1 (2.1 Ov)
1
7th
2
1
1
1w
6th
3
5th
2
4th
Match centre Ground time: 06:14
end of over 81 run
TAS: 28/1CRR: 3.50 
Tim Ward5 (18b)
Caleb Jewell8 (20b)
Mitchell Perry 4-1-16-0
Fergus O'Neill 4-0-10-1

Match State: Stumps - Day 3

7.6
1
Perry to Ward, 1 run
7.5
Perry to Ward, no run
7.4
Perry to Ward, no run
7.3
Perry to Ward, no run
7.2
Perry to Ward, no run
7.1
Perry to Ward, no run
end of over 75 runs
TAS: 27/1CRR: 3.85 
Caleb Jewell8 (20b)
Tim Ward4 (12b)
Fergus O'Neill 4-0-10-1
Mitchell Perry 3-1-15-0
6.6
2
O'Neill to Jewell, 2 runs
6.5
1
O'Neill to Ward, 1 run
6.4
O'Neill to Ward, no run
6.3
1
O'Neill to Jewell, 1 run
6.2
O'Neill to Jewell, no run
6.1
O'Neill to Jewell, no run
6.1
1w
O'Neill to Jewell, 1 wide
end of over 63 runs
TAS: 22/1CRR: 3.66 
Caleb Jewell5 (16b)
Tim Ward3 (10b)
Mitchell Perry 3-1-15-0
Fergus O'Neill 3-0-5-1
5.6
3
Perry to Jewell, 3 runs
5.5
Perry to Jewell, no run
5.4
Perry to Jewell, no run
5.3
Perry to Jewell, no run
5.2
Perry to Jewell, no run
5.1
Perry to Jewell, no run
end of over 52 runs
TAS: 19/1CRR: 3.80 
Tim Ward3 (10b)
Caleb Jewell2 (10b)
Fergus O'Neill 3-0-5-1
Mitchell Perry 2-1-12-0
4.6
O'Neill to Ward, no run
Read full commentary
Commentary Feedback
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Match details
Junction Oval, Melbourne
TossTasmania, elected to field first
Series
Season2025/26
Match days28,29,30,31 October 2025 - day (4-day match)
Umpires
Australia
Gerard Abood
Australia
Sharad Patel
Match Referee
Australia
Bob Parry
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Instant answers to T20 questions
Ask a question
Tasmania Innings
Player NameRB
CP Jewell
not out820
J Weatherald
caught1210
TP Ward
not out518
Extras(lb 2, w 1)
Total28(1 wkt; 8 ovs)
<1 / 2>

Sheffield Shield

TeamMWLDPT
VIC220015.43
QLD210112.51
TAS21019.51
NSW21108
SOA20203.05
WA20202
Full Table