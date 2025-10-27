Matches (9)
Victoria vs Tasmania, 8th Match at Melbourne, Sheffield Shield, Oct 28 2025 - Live Cricket Score
Stumps • Starts 11:30 PM
8th Match, Melbourne, October 28 - 31, 2025, Sheffield Shield
Current RR: 3.50
FC CAREER
|Batters
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|This Bowler
|last 10 ovs
(lhb)
|5
|18
|0
|0
|27.77
|4 (12b)
|5 (18b)
(lhb)
|8
|20
|0
|0
|40.00
|5 (9b)
|8 (20b)
|Bowlers
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|0s
|4s
|6s
|This spell
(rmf)
|4
|0
|10
|1
|2.50
|17
|0
|0
|-
(rfm)
|4
|1
|16
|0
|4.00
|19
|3
|0
|-
|Mat
|Runs
|HS
|Ave
|41
|2404
|144
|33.86
|63
|3885
|232
|35.00
|Mat
|Wkts
|BBI
|Ave
|37
|143
|5/19
|20.75
|47
|131
|5/33
|29.80
Last Bat: Jake Weatherald 12 (10b) • FOW: 15/1 (2.1 Ov)
1
•
•
•
•
•
7th
2
1
•
1
•
•
1w
6th
3
•
•
•
•
•
5th
•
2
•
•
•
•
4th
•
•
•
•
•
•
Match centre Ground time: 06:14
end of over 81 run
TAS: 28/1CRR: 3.50
Tim Ward5 (18b)
Caleb Jewell8 (20b)
Mitchell Perry 4-1-16-0
Fergus O'Neill 4-0-10-1
Match State: Stumps - Day 3
7.6
1
Perry to Ward, 1 run
7.5
•
Perry to Ward, no run
7.4
•
Perry to Ward, no run
7.3
•
Perry to Ward, no run
7.2
•
Perry to Ward, no run
7.1
•
Perry to Ward, no run
end of over 75 runs
TAS: 27/1CRR: 3.85
Caleb Jewell8 (20b)
Tim Ward4 (12b)
Fergus O'Neill 4-0-10-1
Mitchell Perry 3-1-15-0
6.6
2
O'Neill to Jewell, 2 runs
6.5
1
O'Neill to Ward, 1 run
6.4
•
O'Neill to Ward, no run
6.3
1
O'Neill to Jewell, 1 run
6.2
•
O'Neill to Jewell, no run
6.1
•
O'Neill to Jewell, no run
6.1
1w
O'Neill to Jewell, 1 wide
end of over 63 runs
TAS: 22/1CRR: 3.66
Caleb Jewell5 (16b)
Tim Ward3 (10b)
Mitchell Perry 3-1-15-0
Fergus O'Neill 3-0-5-1
5.6
3
Perry to Jewell, 3 runs
5.5
•
Perry to Jewell, no run
5.4
•
Perry to Jewell, no run
5.3
•
Perry to Jewell, no run
5.2
•
Perry to Jewell, no run
5.1
•
Perry to Jewell, no run
end of over 52 runs
TAS: 19/1CRR: 3.80
Tim Ward3 (10b)
Caleb Jewell2 (10b)
Fergus O'Neill 3-0-5-1
Mitchell Perry 2-1-12-0
4.6
•
O'Neill to Ward, no run
Commentary Feedback
Match details
|Junction Oval, Melbourne
|Toss
|Tasmania, elected to field first
|Series
|Season
|2025/26
|Match days
|28,29,30,31 October 2025 - day (4-day match)
|Umpires
|Match Referee
Match Coverage
Weatherald falls late after Kellaway and Harris centuries
The second time in the match Weatherald fell in a short period of play before stumps after Tasmania were set 355
Webster falls cheaply as Perry takes five
Doran's 73 got Tasmania close to the home side's total after they had been facing a large deficit
Tasmania Innings
|Player Name
|R
|B
|not out
|8
|20
|caught
|12
|10
|not out
|5
|18
|Extras
|(lb 2, w 1)
|Total
|28(1 wkt; 8 ovs)
<1 / 2>