Victoria vs Tasmania, 2nd Match at , Sheffield Shield, Oct 08 2024 - Live Cricket Score

2nd Match, October 08 - 11, 2024, Sheffield Shield
Victoria FlagVictoria
Tasmania FlagTasmania
Today

Match yet to begin

Summary
Stats
Squads
Table
batters to watch(Recent stats)
PSP Handscomb
10 M • 593 Runs • 32.94 Avg • 44.75 SR
SB Harper
10 M • 480 Runs • 26.67 Avg • 77.29 SR
BJ Webster
10 M • 876 Runs • 58.4 Avg • 57.25 SR
JC Silk
10 M • 594 Runs • 34.94 Avg • 48.29 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
F O'Neill
9 M • 40 Wkts • 2.36 Econ • 43.8 SR
SM Boland
6 M • 34 Wkts • 2.28 Econ • 40.29 SR
GT Bell
8 M • 36 Wkts • 2.65 Econ • 44.61 SR
BJ Webster
10 M • 26 Wkts • 3.02 Econ • 61.46 SR
Match details
Series
Season2024/25
Match days8,9,10,11 October 2024 - day (4-day match)
Sheffield Shield News

The 25-year-old is set to captain his state for the first time despite already captaining Australia A and the Prime Minister's XI

Just over half Australia's Test stars are expected to play in the opening Shield round as the states try to navigate injuries and player management

Veteran Ashton Turner believes WA's chase of a rare Shield four-peat might be their toughest as they balance injuries, international duties and generational change

WA chase a historic four-peat, Tasmania hope to go one step better, while SA and Queensland start new eras

The left-arm spinner took 5 for 16 against India last year but has had precious little first-class cricket since then

Sheffield Shield

TeamMWLDPT
NSW-----
QLD-----
SOA-----
TAS-----
VIC-----
WA-----
