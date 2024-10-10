Timely centuries from Webster and Hope give Tasmania the lead

Tasmania 527 for 9 (Webster 113, Hope 111, Silk 84, Perry 3-79) lead Victoria 428 for 9 dec (Harris 143, Handscomb 129, Bell 3-63) by 99 runs

The Sheffield Shield's leading allrounder Beau Webster has produced a timely century while Brad Hope posted his second Shield ton as Tasmania batted the entire third day against Victoria at the Junction Oval.

Tasmania piled up 527 for 9 on a turgid surface to take a 99-run lead into the final day with Jordan Silk making 84 and No. 9 Kieran Elliott also making his highest first-class score of 63. But the surface is offering very little for the bowlers and it will be difficult for either side to produce a result.

On a day when news emerged that Australia's Test allrounder Cameron Green is facing a grim diagnosis on his injured back, Webster put his name up in lights scoring 113 to start the new Shield season as he finished the last. It was his 12th first-class century and his fifth in his last 22 Shield innings. He has averaged 69.94 in that time and made six other half-centuries including an unbeaten 97. Last summer he became only the second player behind Garry Sobers to score more than 900 runs and take more than 30 wickets in a single Shield season.

But these runs came in a game where both sides have piled up more than 428 in their first innings and only 18 wickets have fallen in three days. Webster wasn't getting too carried away given how placid the pitch is.

"It's a nice one to cash in on," Webster said post play. "I'm batting well. I feel like I've been batting really well for 18 months now, and I've got a routine down pat. Whatever the conditions offer, I feel like I've got a game plan that can have some success."

He did note, however, that the media speculation surrounding Green was hard to shut out.

"It's hard to ignore," Webster said. "It sits everywhere, all through the media, whether he's going to bowl or not, or bat or not, or surgery and things like that. But there's a lot of other good allrounders around the country, and lot of allrounders that have had good performances in the last 12 months. Hopefully I can just keep doing what I'm doing and if they see something they like, and I get an opportunity, I'll jump at it and grab it with both hands hopefully. But not reading too much into it though."

Silk played with typical class and composure in a 149-run stand with Webster before Hope then cashed in.

Hope made an unbeaten century as Victoria tried everything to find a wicket. Having removed Silk and Webster with two excellent deliveries from Sam Elliott and Fergus O'Neill respectively there was precious little support from the surface otherwise. At one stage late in the day, O'Neill bowled with the keeper up and eight catchers in front of square on either side of the pitch with a sole fine leg.