Harris and Handscomb make statements with twin hundreds

Victoria 330 for 7 (Harris 143, Handscomb 129, Bell 3-44) vs Tasmania

Victoria duo Marcus Harris and Peter Handscomb have sent very timely reminders of their talents to Australia's selectors with twin centuries for Victoria against Tasmania at the Junction Oval on the opening day of the Sheffield Shield season.

With Cameron Green's availability for the Test series against India still unknown due to a back injury and Steven Smith's Test batting position also unclear, Harris put forth an early case to be reinstated as Australia's Test opener by making 143, his 29th first-class century. Meanwhile, Handscomb is less likely to be considered for the upcoming Test series, but did his chances of earning a spot on the January-February Test tour of Sri Lanka no harm with 129, his 26th first-class hundred and his fifth in 2024.

The pair put together a near-faultless 239-run third-wicket stand, having come together at 22 for 2 after Ash Chandrasinghe and Campbell Kellaway both fell cheaply to Gabe Bell . But having put Victoria in a superb position at 261 for 2 with just under 30 overs left in the day, the pair was unable to kick on to massive scores, as Tasmania's bowlers fought back late in the day to leave Victoria 330 for 7 at stumps.

Harris, though, continued his love affair with the Junction Oval, scoring his seventh Shield century at the venue. His ground average of 69.84 in 12 matches compared to his average of just 33.30 at Australia's five major Test venues has raised questions about his credentials for a Test recall. But this was one of his best on a surface that provided plenty of assistance to Tasmania's seamers in the first session after the visitors had won the toss and elected to bowl.

Harris scored with typical fluency, but he looked especially assured with his alignment and decision-making around the off stump. He drove and cut the ball powerfully when opportunities presented without taking on too much risk in the first two sessions in particular.

Handscomb provided the perfect foil, and continued the outstanding form he displayed in the recent county championship season with Leicestershire, where he scored three centuries and averaged 74.50 in division two. He accumulated runs with characteristic calmness, and allowed Harris the freedom to expand when the pitch settled after lunch.

Post tea, Harris looked to put the foot on the accelerator and tried to hit left-arm orthodox spinner Matthew Kuhnemann out of the attack. Harris launched the three-Test spinner twice over deep midwicket, with the wind at his back, before skying a catch to mid-off trying to go a third time in four balls, handing Kuhnemann his first Shield wicket for his new state after moving from Queensland.

Victoria's progressed slowed significantly after Harris' fall. Beau Webster picked up his first wicket of the new season shortly after when Tom Rogers was caught behind for just 1 on Sheffield Shield debut.

Handscomb and Sam Harperthen shared a 45-run stand for the fifth wicket, but only scored at just over two runs an over as Kuhnemann and Brad Hope bowled tidy spells. Harper had a scare when he was struck on the helmet attempting a pull shot. There were concerns initially given Harper's concussion history, but he was cleared to continue with a new helmet.