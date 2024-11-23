Matches (23)
AUS vs IND (1)
Abu Dhabi T10 (7)
WBBL (3)
WI vs BAN (2)
Sri Lanka A in Pakistan (1)
QEA Trophy (9)
South Aust vs West Aust, 13th Match at Adelaide, Sheffield Shield, Nov 23 2024 - Live Cricket Score
13th Match (D/N), Adelaide, November 23, 2024, Sheffield Shield
What will be the toss result?
SOA Win & Bat
WA Win & Bat
SOA Win & Bowl
WA Win & Bowl
Ends before toss
Recent Performance
Last five matches
South Aust
W
D
W
W
L
West Aust
W
D
W
W
L
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
Match centre Ground time: 11:20
batters to watch(Recent stats)
SOA5 M • 673 Runs • 74.78 Avg • 72.75 SR
8 M • 648 Runs • 43.2 Avg • 40.62 SR
10 M • 792 Runs • 49.5 Avg • 52.62 SR
8 M • 597 Runs • 39.8 Avg • 51.15 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
SOA9 M • 41 Wkts • 2.82 Econ • 44.78 SR
SOA7 M • 33 Wkts • 3.53 Econ • 39.36 SR
9 M • 40 Wkts • 3.17 Econ • 55.8 SR
8 M • 37 Wkts • 2.9 Econ • 40.4 SR
Squad
SOA
WA
Player
Role
|Allrounder
|Bowler
|-
|-
|-
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Middle order Batter
|Batter
|Top order Batter
|Top order Batter
|Opening Batter
|Bowler
|Middle order Batter
|Middle order Batter
|Bowler
|Wicketkeeper
|Bowler
|-
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Bowler
|Batter
|Bowling Allrounder
|-
|Bowler
Match details
|Adelaide Oval
|Series
|Season
|2024/25
|Match days
|23,24,25,26 November 2024 - daynight (4-day match)
Sheffield Shield News
Morris and Richardson in line for Sheffield Shield returns
The quick bowlers have purely played one-day cricket so far this season amid a carefully managed return
Injury hits Maxwell's Shield hopes, leaves race for BBL
The allrounder picked up a hamstring strain in the final T20I against Pakistan
McDermott, Peirson rescue draw after Meredith's burst rocks Queensland
The home side were in danger of defeat midway through the final day but an unbroken sixth-wicket stand came to their aid
One-arm Agar and Rocchiccioli's rare hat-trick can't stop Victoria racing top
Wicketkeeper Joel Curtis struck a maiden first-class hundred but Western Australia didn't have enough to defend