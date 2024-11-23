Matches (23)
South Aust vs West Aust, 13th Match at Adelaide, Sheffield Shield, Nov 23 2024 - Live Cricket Score

13th Match (D/N), Adelaide, November 23, 2024, Sheffield Shield
South Australia FlagSouth Australia
Western Australia FlagWestern Australia
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Match centre
batters to watch(Recent stats)
AT Carey
5 M • 673 Runs • 74.78 Avg • 72.75 SR
NA McSweeney
8 M • 648 Runs • 43.2 Avg • 40.62 SR
HWR Cartwright
10 M • 792 Runs • 49.5 Avg • 52.62 SR
SM Whiteman
8 M • 597 Runs • 39.8 Avg • 51.15 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
N McAndrew
9 M • 41 Wkts • 2.82 Econ • 44.78 SR
B Doggett
7 M • 33 Wkts • 3.53 Econ • 39.36 SR
CJ Rocchiccioli
9 M • 40 Wkts • 3.17 Econ • 55.8 SR
CJ Gannon
8 M • 37 Wkts • 2.9 Econ • 40.4 SR
Head to headLast 5 Matches
Squad
Match details
Adelaide Oval
Series
Season2024/25
Match days23,24,25,26 November 2024 - daynight (4-day match)
Sheffield Shield News

Morris and Richardson in line for Sheffield Shield returns

The quick bowlers have purely played one-day cricket so far this season amid a carefully managed return

Injury hits Maxwell's Shield hopes, leaves race for BBL

The allrounder picked up a hamstring strain in the final T20I against Pakistan

McDermott, Peirson rescue draw after Meredith's burst rocks Queensland

The home side were in danger of defeat midway through the final day but an unbroken sixth-wicket stand came to their aid

One-arm Agar and Rocchiccioli's rare hat-trick can't stop Victoria racing top

Wicketkeeper Joel Curtis struck a maiden first-class hundred but Western Australia didn't have enough to defend

Curtis digs in for WA but Victoria well-placed for victory

The defending champions lead by just 72 runs with three wickets in hand and an injury concern over Ashton Agar

Sheffield Shield

TeamMWLDPT
VIC421120.16
WA421120.05
SOA421119.24
NSW411214.33
TAS402210.61
QLD401310.35
