Goodwin, Turner lead Western Australia fightback after Bancroft's first-ball duck

Western Australia 211 for 4 (Goodwin 87*, Turner 79) vs South Australia

Jayden Goodwin struck a defiant half-century to lift Sheffield Shield holders Western Australia out of an early hole and finish a rain-hit day one well placed against South Australia.

WA recovered from 62 for 3 to reach 211 for 4 when stumps were belatedly called on a stop-start day-night encounter at Adelaide Oval. Goodwin ended the day unbeaten on 87 in a gritty 199-ball knock.

WA skipper Ashton Turner hit an impressive 79 under the lights in a 133-run fourth-wicket stand with Goodwin.

South Australia were made to pay for some poor catching with Goodwin dropped twice and Turner once.

Ninety minutes were lost to start the day following morning rain while the middle session also saw a lengthy break in play.

The players took the field donning black armbands as part of Cricket Australia's two-week commemoration to mark the 10-year anniversary of former Test and South Australia batter Phillip Hughes' death.

Spencer Johnson and Liam Scott came into the side for the injured Nathan McAndrew and Henry Thornton respectively.

Acting South Australia skipper Ben Manenti, deputising for Test call-up Nathan McSweeney, won the toss and sent the visitors in to bat. Such were the conditions South Australia began with a five-man slip cordon.

Cameron Bancroft 's shocking form continued being dismissed to the first ball of the match, adjudged to have tickled a Johnson delivery to wicketkeeper Harry Nielsen much to Bancroft's displeasure.

Considered a Test contender at the start of the season, the opener has now compiled just 52 runs at an average of 4.7 from 11 innings, including five ducks.

T20 star Johnson, playing just his sixth Shield match and first in nearly nine months, immediately looked dangerous with the pink ball and could have had Goodwin out early only for Nielsen to spill the catch.

Brendan Doggett, whose good form earned a recent Australia A cap, was soon into the action and had opener Sam Fanning caught at third slip for 7. Hilton Cartwright chopped a Liam Scott delivery onto his stumps to be dismissed for 18.

WA began a lengthy final session under lights at 95 for 3 and enjoyed lucky breaks with Turner dropped on 19 and Goodwin spilled on 50 at first slip off Manenti. Doggett returned to have Turner caught off a top edge in the deep.

Western Australia will be optimistic about their chances of success with the ball as quicks Jhye Richardson and Lance Morris lined up for Shield action for the first time since November 2023.