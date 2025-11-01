Ashes tracker: Key questions remain around Australia's squad

The bat-off is over, at least for now. It's almost D-day for the Australia selectors. They will sit down over the next few days to pick the squad for the opening Ashes Test. It may be a slightly larger group than usual to cover various options and given the travel distances to Perth, so final answers to key questions could be a little while away. Here's how things went in the latest round of the Sheffield Shield.

At the WACA, there was almost as much interest in what Cameron Green didn't do - at least in the match itself - than what he did. The full return to bowling was put on ice for another week as he was restricted to working through his loads around the game, including a bowl in the middle after the game was completed.

Aside from that, Green spent useful time in the middle on the final day after his first-innings duck - a drive that he absolutely nailed, but straight to the fielder - and appeared disgruntled when given caught behind. Green has often said how he is better the more he bats in a certain format, so it will be worth watching how he starts the Ashes after somewhat disjointed preparation, although there is still a chance for a long innings in round four of the Shield.

A significant performance in this game came from Brendan Doggett in his first Shield outing of the season after recovering from a hamstring injury. His 6 for 48 in the first innings could well have locked him into the squad as one of the reserve quicks. He travelled for the World Test Championship final earlier this year and was due to tour the West Indies before injury.

"It's just nice to see him come out and bowl like he did - he bowed quick [and] his body pulled up all right, which is good," South Australia coach Ryan Harris said. "But timely to get six wickets, especially with that announcement coming up in the next few days. He's got a bit of pace and it's going to be a bit of a pace-off in this Ashes - England are bringing some serious pace. So he'll fit in nicely… and if he gets the opportunity, he'll be definitely ready for it."

Cameron Bancroft fitted into the issued-a-reminder category with a century in the first innings, but his chance of further Test cricket appears to have gone. That may not be the case for Nathan McSweeney, however, even if his next opportunity has to wait a little while. The South Australia captain put together an excellent century on the third day, and chipped in with handy wickets.

Beau Webster got through a good workload with the ball on his return • Getty Images

Beau Webster has been assured of his place in the Test squad by chair of selectors George Bailey (the XI may be another matter) and the most important aspect of his outing against Victoria was the 23 overs he sent down after an ankle injury. However, he would have liked more time in the middle as he made just 11 and 6 in Tasmania's defeat. But Webster will likely play the opening Test if there are any doubts over the volume of overs Green can send down.

Jake Weatherald will be one of those hanging by the phone this week. He missed the opportunity to add further weight to his case for a maiden call-up although his two dismissals were against excellent deliveries. He may bemoan the life of an opener, having to twice come out with short periods to face before the close.

Three half-centuries prior to this game, including his decisive 94 against Western Australia, arguably still makes him the most compelling option among the specialist openers, although Campbell Kellaway 's 147 further enhanced his reputation. It's unlikely he'll be in the frame yet, but the selectors went for Sam Konstas last season, so the precedent is set for picking a youngster.

Fergus O'Neill probably won't come into contention this home season, but he can't do much more to push his claims than with four second-innings wickets to secure victory.

Steven Smith looked in fine touch • Getty Images

Despite the selection race being tight, it's unlikely a single innings will make a difference. However, Matt Renshaw missed a chance to build on a start against NSW to back up a strong week with the Australia ODI squad against India. Still, his versatility as a batter could work in his favour especially if the selectors want a player to cover a variety of positions in the squad. Renshaw's dismissal came after Konstas had shouldered arms against Hayden Kerr to continue his tricky season.

Usman Khawaja , who endorsed Renshaw for the opening role, put together an encouraging 87 to tune up for the first Test were the spotlight will be on him as the senior opener. If he starts poorly against England, there is a world where his position comes under scrutiny midway through the series.

Marnus Labuschagne is certain of a recall, although where he bats may well not be answered until closer to the first Test. However, the manner of his dismissal at the Gabba may have caught the attention of England's analysts. He flicked Liam Hatcher firmly off his hip to a well-placed deep leg gully. It was a well-timed shot, and he may be viewed as a little unfortunate, but it's a manner in which he has fallen before.

Steven Smith , who will captain Australia in Perth and perhaps beyond depending on Pat Cummins' fitness, declared he was already ready for the Ashes before playing a game after arriving back from New York. After taking 20 balls to open his account, he looked in terrific order during a classy century, albeit against a much-weakened Queensland attack.