Webster hopeful he doesn't get 'squeezed out' of Australia's XI for Perth Test

Allrounder Beau Webster agreed that he could be squeezed out of Australia 's XI for the first Ashes Test depending on the make-up of the batting line-up, but he feels that he can contribute in the series if given the opportunity.

Webster's role in the Australia side has been a topic of discussion despite being one of the most reliable performers over the past seven Test matches. Webster had played as the sole allrounder in the XI across all of those matches since replacing Mitchell Marsh in January.

But Cameron Green's return to bowling, after playing as a batter only at No. 3 in the last four Tests, as well as Marnus Labuschagne's return to form and questions around the need to pick another specialist opener, have created uncertainty about the make-up of the top six for Perth.

George Bailey , the chair of selectors, guaranteed Webster would be in the squad for the first Test, saying "everyone can relax." But there is a way Webster could be squeezed out of the XI if the selectors opted to reinstate Labuschagne at No. 3, either retain Sam Konstas or pick another opener in his place to partner Usman Khawaja, and move Green back to No.6, given he is expected to be fit to bowl again despite a slight setback in his workload progression.

Webster had missed the first two Sheffield Shield games of the summer due to an ankle injury, which only added to the speculation. Speaking after day one of his return for Tasmania against Victoria at Junction Oval, where he took 1 for 26 with the ball from 12 overs, Webster hoped that "I'll be thereabouts".

"We've obviously got a potential hole around the top of the order there, and see who fills that," Webster said. "If they see me as a pure middle-order [batter], then I'm probably going to get squeezed out. That is what it is. I hope I'm still in the conversation, certainly as a batter only, and if not, if it's just the makeup of the team I'll plug the way back in first-class cricket. There's a there's a lot of Test cricket coming up in the next two years. I hope I'll be thereabouts."

Webster, 31, has done very little wrong in his first seven Tests. He has four half-centuries from 12 innings, averaging 34.63, which does not do him justice given the difficulty of the surfaces he has played on. He also has eight wickets at 23.25 with the ball, striking at 45.1, and has taken 12 catches in the field, where he has been a huge asset, especially in the slips cordon.

He said it was nice to hear Bailey guarantee his spot in the Perth squad, but he had not been given the same guarantee about being in the XI.

"That depends who you ask," Webster said. "I'd obviously love to be in the XI. I think I've got a lot to contribute there, and especially this Ashes series, I feel like I'm playing the best cricket of my life at the moment. So I certainly want to be there. Sometimes it's the make-up of the team and the balance and the overs and who bats where. It feels like this series has probably got more questions over that than any before."

Webster admitted he felt some rust on return for Tasmania. He took the new ball to front end his overs having come into the game on a 16-over limit from Cricket Australia's [CA] medical staff. He used 12 of those on day one in four spells. He picked up the wicket of former Test opener Marcus Harris with a delivery that pitched back of a length outside leg and nipped sharply across the left-hander to scratch the outside edge. Webster later took a sharp catch at slip but dropped one he would normally take.

"If I could sum my day up today, a few no-balls and a drop catch at first slip, it probably felt like I was five or 10% off what I usually am," Webster said. "I mean, that comes when you have probably three weeks of not playing. I felt like I was probably just slightly off it. But to get out there today and bowling 12 overs and get some more time in the slips is always beneficial."

Webster said the time off was helpful to freshen up mentally and also to do some strength work in the gym, having played nearly a full winter with Australia and Warwickshire in the county championship.