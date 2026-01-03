KKR release Mustafizur from IPL 2026 squad following BCCI instructions

"Due to the recent developments which is going on all across, BCCI has instructed the franchise KKR to release one of their players, Mustafizur Rahman of Bangladesh , from their squad and BCCI has also said that if they ask for any replacement, BCCI is going to allow that replacement," Devajit Saikia, the BCCI secretary, told news agency ANI on Saturday morning.

Though Saikia didn't specify what the reason for the BCCI's decision was, Indian news outlets over the past few days have reported Indian spiritual and political leaders as criticising KKR and their owner Shah Rukh Khan for including Mustafizur in their line-up at a time when, reportedly, Hindu minorities are being attacked in Bangladesh.

Within a few hours, KKR issued a statement confirming that "the release has been carried out following due process and consultations, upon the instruction of the Board of Control of Cricket in India".

Meanwhile, just a day before Saikia's statement on Mustafizur, the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) announced their home season , starting March 2026, and that includes a white-ball tour of three ODIs and three T20Is by India , a series that was originally planned for 2025 but was rescheduled. Bangladesh are, of course, scheduled to be in India for the T20 World Cup earlier, in February-March.

The BCB, however, indicated that decision around venues and security for the upcoming T20 World Cup lie with the ICC. "The ICC is organising the World Cup; the host is India. If we have to contact anyone, we have to speak to the ICC," BCB president Aminul Islam said, with media committee chairman Amzad Hossain adding, "ICC will decide which is the appropriate venue. Our players' security is our first priority. The players are our responsibility, so we will do everything to ensure that."

Mustafizur, who has played for Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), Mumbai Indians (MI), Rajasthan Royals (RR), Delhi Capitals (DC) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the past, has picked up 65 wickets in 60 matches overall in an IPL career that started in 2016.

He was acquired by KKR at the IPL auction late last year for INR 9.2 crore as the team refreshed their line-up, also adding Akash Deep, Sri Lanka's Matheesha Pathirana and Australia allrounder Cameron Green, among others.

Mustafizur, the only Bangladesh cricketer to find an IPL team ahead of the 2026 season, is currently playing in the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) for Rangpur Riders.