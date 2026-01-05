Matches (7)
Capitals vs Sunrisers, 14th Match at Centurion, SA20, Jan 05 2026 - Live Cricket Score

14th Match (D/N), Centurion, January 05, 2026, SA20
Pretoria Capitals FlagPretoria Capitals

#5

Sunrisers Eastern Cape FlagSunrisers Eastern Cape

#3

Today
3:30 PM

Match yet to begin

Points Table
Teams
M
W
L
N/R
PT
NRR
3
Sunrisers Eastern CapeSunrisers Eastern Cape
4211123.035
5
Pretoria CapitalsPretoria Capitals
412170.250
Recent Performance
Last five matches
batters to watch(Recent stats)
WCF Smeed
7 M • 219 Runs • 31.29 Avg • 130.35 SR
D Brevis
6 M • 136 Runs • 68 Avg • 226.66 SR
J Hermann
9 M • 281 Runs • 46.83 Avg • 145.59 SR
T Stubbs
10 M • 154 Runs • 22 Avg • 115.78 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
TS Mills
3 M • 5 Wkts • 7.26 Econ • 12.4 SR
SE Rutherford
1 M • 4 Wkts • 8 Econ • 4.5 SR
M Jansen
9 M • 11 Wkts • 7.74 Econ • 16.9 SR
AF Milne
3 M • 6 Wkts • 5.4 Econ • 10 SR
Head to headLast 5 Matches
Squad
PC
SEC
Player
Role
Keshav Maharaj (c)
Bowler
Dewald Brevis 
Middle order Batter
Roston Chase 
Allrounder
Codi Yusuf 
Allrounder
Jordan Cox 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Junaid Dawood 
Bowler
Keith Dudgeon 
Bowler
Connor Esterhuizen 
Top order Batter
Shai Hope 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Wihan Lubbe 
Top order Batter
Sibonelo Makhanya 
Middle order Batter
Tymal Mills 
Bowler
Lungi Ngidi 
Bowler
Bryce Parsons 
Batting Allrounder
Gideon Peters 
Bowler
Meeka-eel Prince 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Andre Russell 
Allrounder
Sherfane Rutherford 
Middle order Batter
Will Smeed 
Top order Batter
Daniel Smith 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Lizaad Williams 
Bowler
Match details
SuperSport Park, Centurion
Series
Season2025/26
Hours of play (local time)17.30 start, First Session 17.30-19.00, Interval 19.00-19.20, Second Session 19.20-20.50
Match days5 January 2026 - daynight (20-over match)
Umpires
South Africa
Abdoellah Steenkamp
South Africa
Dennis Smith
TV Umpire
South Africa
Lauren Agenbag
Reserve Umpire
England
Ian Blackwell
Match Referee
South Africa
Clifford Isaacs
Language
English
