Matches (17)
IND Women vs IRE Women (1)
ILT20 (3)
SA20 (2)
BPL (4)
BBL (2)
Women's Ashes (1)
Vijay Hazare Trophy (2)
PAK vs WI (1)
Super Smash (1)
Capitals vs Eastern Cape, 7th Match at Centurion, SA20, Jan 14 2025 - Live Cricket Score
What will be the toss result?
PC Win & Bat
SEC Win & Bat
PC Win & Bowl
SEC Win & Bowl
Ends before toss
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Capitals
L
L
W
L
NR
Eastern Cape
W
W
W
L
L
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
Match centre Ground time: 02:44
batters to watch(Recent stats)
9 M • 266 Runs • 66.5 Avg • 162.19 SR
PC10 M • 246 Runs • 30.75 Avg • 184.96 SR
SEC10 M • 276 Runs • 39.43 Avg • 142.26 SR
SEC8 M • 240 Runs • 40 Avg • 147.23 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
7 M • 14 Wkts • 10.57 Econ • 9.85 SR
3 M • 6 Wkts • 6.36 Econ • 11 SR
SEC9 M • 22 Wkts • 7.11 Econ • 9.09 SR
6 M • 14 Wkts • 6.09 Econ • 9.07 SR
Squad
PC
SEC
Player
Role
|Top order Batter
|Middle order Batter
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Batting Allrounder
|Opening Batter
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Batting Allrounder
|Batting Allrounder
|Batting Allrounder
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Bowling Allrounder
|Top order Batter
|Batter
|Allrounder
|Wicketkeeper Batter
Match details
|SuperSport Park, Centurion
|Series
|Season
|2024/25
|Hours of play (local time)
|13.00 start, First Session 13.00-14.30, Interval 14.30-14.50, Second Session 14.50-16.20
|Match days
|14 January 2025 - day (20-over match)
Language
English
SA20 News
Fearless Lhuan-dre Pretorius grabs the spotlight in 'dream come true' innings
The 18-year-old took on some of the biggest names in South African cricket on his way to a 51-ball 97
ICC working on rule tweak to give bowlers 'more leeway on wides', says Pollock
"We need to give a little bit back to the bowlers," says the former South Africa captain who is also part of ICC's cricket committee
Karthik arrives at the SA20, to 'showcase skills' and 'help young SA players'
He also believes his presence will open the door for the other Indian players to come to the SA20
Faf du Plessis at 40: Still fabulous, and faster than ever
He feels "really, really good from a body perspective," but knows having to evolve continuously is the way forward