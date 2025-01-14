Matches (17)
IND Women vs IRE Women (1)
ILT20 (3)
SA20 (2)
BPL (4)
BBL (2)
Women's Ashes (1)
Vijay Hazare Trophy (2)
PAK vs WI (1)
Super Smash (1)

Capitals vs Eastern Cape, 7th Match at Centurion, SA20, Jan 14 2025 - Live Cricket Score

7th Match, Centurion, January 14, 2025, SA20
PrevNext
Pretoria Capitals FlagPretoria Capitals
Sunrisers Eastern Cape FlagSunrisers Eastern Cape
Tomorrow
11:00 AM

Match yet to begin

Summary
Stats
Squads
Table
What will be the toss result?
PC Win & Bat
SEC Win & Bat
PC Win & Bowl
SEC Win & Bowl
Ends before toss
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Match centre Ground time: 02:44
batters to watch(Recent stats)
K Verreynne
9 M • 266 Runs • 66.5 Avg • 162.19 SR
WG Jacks
10 M • 246 Runs • 30.75 Avg • 184.96 SR
AK Markram
10 M • 276 Runs • 39.43 Avg • 142.26 SR
TB Abell
8 M • 240 Runs • 40 Avg • 147.23 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
WD Parnell
7 M • 14 Wkts • 10.57 Econ • 9.85 SR
S Muthusamy
3 M • 6 Wkts • 6.36 Econ • 11 SR
M Jansen
9 M • 22 Wkts • 7.11 Econ • 9.09 SR
OEG Baartman
6 M • 14 Wkts • 6.09 Econ • 9.07 SR
Head to headLast 5 Matches
Squad
PC
SEC
Player
Role
Rilee Rossouw (c)
Top order Batter
Marques Ackerman 
Middle order Batter
Eathan Bosch 
Bowler
Daryn Dupavillon 
Bowler
Will Jacks 
Batting Allrounder
Evin Lewis 
Opening Batter
Keagan Lion-Cachet 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Liam Livingstone 
Batting Allrounder
Senuran Muthusamy 
Batting Allrounder
James Neesham 
Batting Allrounder
Anrich Nortje 
Bowler
Wayne Parnell 
Bowler
Migael Pretorius 
Bowler
Rahmanullah Gurbaz 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Kyle Simmonds 
Bowling Allrounder
Will Smeed 
Top order Batter
Steve Stolk 
Batter
Tiaan van Vuuren 
Allrounder
Kyle Verreynne 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Match details
SuperSport Park, Centurion
Series
Season2024/25
Hours of play (local time)13.00 start, First Session 13.00-14.30, Interval 14.30-14.50, Second Session 14.50-16.20
Match days14 January 2025 - day (20-over match)
Language
English
SA20 News

Fearless Lhuan-dre Pretorius grabs the spotlight in 'dream come true' innings

The 18-year-old took on some of the biggest names in South African cricket on his way to a 51-ball 97

Fearless Lhuan-dre Pretorius grabs the spotlight in 'dream come true' innings

ICC working on rule tweak to give bowlers 'more leeway on wides', says Pollock

"We need to give a little bit back to the bowlers," says the former South Africa captain who is also part of ICC's cricket committee

ICC working on rule tweak to give bowlers 'more leeway on wides', says Pollock

Karthik arrives at the SA20, to 'showcase skills' and 'help young SA players'

He also believes his presence will open the door for the other Indian players to come to the SA20

Karthik arrives at the SA20, to 'showcase skills' and 'help young SA players'

Faf du Plessis at 40: Still fabulous, and faster than ever

He feels "really, really good from a body perspective," but knows having to evolve continuously is the way forward

Faf du Plessis at 40: Still fabulous, and faster than ever

'It worked out perfectly' - Potgieter on his five-for while bowling first time in SA20

Given MI Cape Town's strong bowling attack, Potgieter was not expecting to get a bowl

'It worked out perfectly' - Potgieter on his five-for while bowling first time in SA20
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Instant answers to T20 questions
Ask a question

SA20

TeamMWLPTNRR
DSG21060.100
MICT21152.889
PR11040.679
JSK11040.522
PC2012-0.100
SEC2020-2.752
Full Table