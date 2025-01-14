Matches (17)
IND Women vs IRE Women (1)
ILT20 (3)
SA20 (2)
BPL (4)
BBL (2)
Women's Ashes (1)
Vijay Hazare Trophy (2)
PAK vs WI (1)
Super Smash (1)

Super Giants vs Super Kings, 8th Match at Durban, SA20, Jan 14 2025 - Live Cricket Score

8th Match (D/N), Durban, January 14, 2025, SA20
Durban's Super Giants FlagDurban's Super Giants
Joburg Super Kings FlagJoburg Super Kings
Tomorrow
3:30 PM

Match yet to begin

batters to watch(Recent stats)
MP Breetzke
10 M • 286 Runs • 31.78 Avg • 131.79 SR
PWA Mulder
10 M • 273 Runs • 54.6 Avg • 164.45 SR
JL du Plooy
10 M • 352 Runs • 44 Avg • 153.04 SR
F du Plessis
10 M • 256 Runs • 36.57 Avg • 155.15 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
Noor Ahmad
6 M • 14 Wkts • 5.61 Econ • 10 SR
CJ Dala
4 M • 11 Wkts • 9.38 Econ • 8.54 SR
LB Williams
6 M • 10 Wkts • 10.94 Econ • 10.2 SR
N Burger
8 M • 8 Wkts • 7.52 Econ • 20.25 SR
DSG
JSK
Keshav Maharaj (c)
Bowler
Matthew Breetzke 
Batter
Junior Dala 
Bowler
Quinton de Kock 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Shamar Joseph 
Bowler
Brandon King 
Top order Batter
Christopher King 
-
Heinrich Klaasen 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Wiaan Mulder 
Allrounder
Naveen-ul-Haq 
Bowler
Noor Ahmad 
Bowler
Bryce Parsons 
Batting Allrounder
Dwaine Pretorius 
Bowling Allrounder
Jason Smith 
Top order Batter
JJ Smuts 
Batting Allrounder
Marcus Stoinis 
Batting Allrounder
Prenelan Subrayen 
Allrounder
Kane Williamson 
Top order Batter
Chris Woakes 
Allrounder
Kingsmead, Durban
Season2024/25
Hours of play (local time)17.30 start, First Session 17.30-19.00, Interval 19.00-19.20, Second Session 19.20-20.50
Match days14 January 2025 - daynight (20-over match)
English
SA20 News

Fearless Lhuan-dre Pretorius grabs the spotlight in 'dream come true' innings

The 18-year-old took on some of the biggest names in South African cricket on his way to a 51-ball 97

Fearless Lhuan-dre Pretorius grabs the spotlight in 'dream come true' innings

ICC working on rule tweak to give bowlers 'more leeway on wides', says Pollock

"We need to give a little bit back to the bowlers," says the former South Africa captain who is also part of ICC's cricket committee

ICC working on rule tweak to give bowlers 'more leeway on wides', says Pollock

Karthik arrives at the SA20, to 'showcase skills' and 'help young SA players'

He also believes his presence will open the door for the other Indian players to come to the SA20

Karthik arrives at the SA20, to 'showcase skills' and 'help young SA players'

Faf du Plessis at 40: Still fabulous, and faster than ever

He feels "really, really good from a body perspective," but knows having to evolve continuously is the way forward

Faf du Plessis at 40: Still fabulous, and faster than ever

'It worked out perfectly' - Potgieter on his five-for while bowling first time in SA20

Given MI Cape Town's strong bowling attack, Potgieter was not expecting to get a bowl

'It worked out perfectly' - Potgieter on his five-for while bowling first time in SA20
SA20

TeamMWLPTNRR
DSG21060.100
MICT21152.889
PR11040.679
JSK11040.522
PC2012-0.100
SEC2020-2.752
Full Table