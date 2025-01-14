Misfiring top order leaves Sunrisers in danger of early sunset

It's still early in SA20 2025 but the initial indications are that a significant part of the problem is in the top order, where Sunrisers have not fired. Across the three matches, their highest score by a top-three batter is Zak Crawley 's 27 against Royals, and collectively, their top three has scored 85 runs at an average of 9.44. In season 1, the top two averaged over 30 and in season 2, 22.67. There is time to build back up to that but they will need to turn things around quickly and that may start with settling on their opening pair.

With Dawid Malan not part of the squad this season, Sunrisers started with Jordan Hermann and Crawley but then played against Capitals with Crawley and David Bedingham . Batting coach Russell Domingo explained that Hermann's omission was to open up a spot for allrounder Patrick Kruger

"It was just to bring in another option. Patrick Kruger was available for the first time because he had been struggling with a cough and he is a starting player for us," Domingo said. "David Bedingham's obviously a quality player so we decided to give him an opportunity up the order where he's probably best suited."

Zak Crawley hasn't yet fired as Sunrisers Eastern Cape's opener • SA 20

But Bedingham has been struggling recently. Since his 59 in the Chattogram Test, he has had 12 innings across formats and been out in single figures six times. On five occasions, Bedingham has been caught by the wicketkeeper or in the slips and there may be concerns around how tight he is outside off stump.

The reading is not much better for Sunrisers's key batter Tristan Stubbs . He was their top-scorer last season but is also in a rut. Since his second-innings century in the Durban Test against Sri Lanka, Stubbs has been out in single figures five times in nine innings. His most common mode of dismissal is with deliveries in line with the stumps, when he has been late on shots and either bowled or lbw, which suggests there's an issue with the timing of his strokes.

Through Bedingham, Stubbs and captain Aiden Markram , Sunrisers will expect to score most of their runs, especially as they carry a fairly long tail. Marco Jansen 's form at No.7 is a welcome bonus though his main job is to operate as their strike bowler, another area they seem to be lacking in.

Ottneil Baartman, who enjoyed a breakthrough tournament last year, missed out on the first match, returned with figures of 0 for 33 in 2.4 overs in Paarl and then took 1 for 9 at SuperSport Park. In Craig Overton and Richard Gleeson, Sunrisers have the personnel but the attack needs their batters to give them something to work with, which Markram knows. In the post-match presentation, he acknowledged lack of runs as the main concern but cited the quick turnaround between games as being one of the hurdles that can be difficult to overcome. "When you're trying to look for form, it can be quite tough," he said.

Daryn Dupavillon cannot believe Aiden Markram picked the fielder out perfectly • SA20

This is already a slightly different line to the one he had voiced two days ago, when Sunrisers lost to Royals. That defeat came two days after they lost to MICT in the tournament opener and Markram was asked how a team can properly address form concerns in a schedule where matches come thick and fast. His answer suggested they just have to roll with the punches.

"You almost get used to dealing with things really quickly and then moving on. I don't think you have much of a choice nowadays with the amount of cricket that we play," he said then. "Of course, pay attention to areas that need attention but it's really important to bank that, make notes of it and then to wake up the next day and either do something about it or play another game of cricket. From an emotional side, I think each person is quite different. I generally don't try to get too high when things are going well and low when things aren't going well. I try to stay consistent. Obviously, easier said than done."

That day, Markram also said his is an outfit that "are all not really good at losing" and would be able to pick themselves up quickly. Two more days have gone past and they find themselves at an even lower point.

"We know we haven't played well in these last three games and we need to make our own luck," Domingo said. "We need to do the basics a little bit better which we're not doing at the moment. Fortunately there's still seven games to go. We know it's a long competition. We haven't started well in this competition in previous editions and managed to find our way and hopefully we can get into that sort of form, and that sort of confidence in the next couple of weeks because we're running out of time and we need to make a play."

Sunrisers did not win either of their opening matches in season one or two but this is their third successive defeat in SA20 2025. So they're already further behind than they have been before. That means the need to turn things around is more pressing and their attempt to do that will take place in three days' time. They travel to Kingsmead for their next match against Durban's Super Giants on Friday.