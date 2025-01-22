Matches (9)
Eastern Cape vs Capitals, 17th Match at Gqeberha, SA20, Jan 22 2025 - Live Cricket Score
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Eastern Cape
L
L
L
W
W
Capitals
L
NR
W
NR
L
Match centre Ground time: 03:19
batters to watch(Recent stats)
SEC10 M • 250 Runs • 35.71 Avg • 142.04 SR
SEC9 M • 226 Runs • 28.25 Avg • 134.52 SR
10 M • 282 Runs • 47 Avg • 170.9 SR
PC10 M • 183 Runs • 22.88 Avg • 153.78 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
SEC9 M • 19 Wkts • 6.68 Econ • 10.68 SR
7 M • 13 Wkts • 6.53 Econ • 10.53 SR
4 M • 11 Wkts • 9.75 Econ • 8.72 SR
7 M • 9 Wkts • 10.17 Econ • 15.33 SR
Squad
SEC
PC
Player
Role
|Allrounder
|Batting Allrounder
|Bowler
|Middle order Batter
|Bowler
|Top order Batter
|Allrounder
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Middle order Batter
|Bowling Allrounder
|Batting Allrounder
|Bowling Allrounder
|Bowler
|Allrounder
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Batter
|Allrounder
|Bowling Allrounder
Match details
|St George's Park, Gqeberha
|Series
|Season
|2024/25
|Hours of play (local time)
|17.30 start, First Session 17.30-19.00, Interval 19.00-19.20, Second Session 19.20-20.50
|Match days
|22 January 2025 - daynight (20-over match)
