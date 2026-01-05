Bangladesh bans IPL broadcast over Mustafizur row

The Bangladesh government has banned the broadcast of IPL 2026 in the country as a response to the BCCI's decision to pull Mustafizur Rahman out of the tournament.

A statement from the ministry of information and broadcasting said that it had "noted that no reason was communicated for the decision behind Mustafizur Rahman's exclusion [from the IPL]" and that the development had "caused distress among the people of Bangladesh". The decision had been taken "in public interest", it said.

The statement was signed by the ministry's assistant secretary Firoz Khan.

TV channels and streaming platforms have broadcast the IPL in Bangladesh since its inception in 2008. This is also the first time that the Bangladesh government has banned the telecast of an international cricket tournament, anywhere in the world.

On Saturday, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), the team that bought Mustafizur at the IPL auction in December, released him following instructions from the BCCI. The BCCI did not specify a reason - its secretary Devajit Saikia mentioned "recent developments" and did not elaborate.

Over the past few days, Indian spiritual and political leaders had criticised KKR and their owner Shah Rukh Khan for including Mustafizur in their line-up at a time when, according to reports, Hindu minorities are being attacked in Bangladesh. Relations between the two countries have deteriorated since.

Bangladesh are already petitioning the ICC to shift their T20 World Cup matches out of India. No decision has been made on that front yet. The original schedule has Bangladesh opening their campaign against West Indies at Eden Gardens in Kolkata on February 7.

Mustafizur Rahman is currently in action for Rangpur Riders in the BPL • Rangpur Riders

Dr Asif Nazrul, who is currently the sports adviser to the Bangladesh government, said on Saturday evening that the IPL shouldn't be shown in Bangladesh. Following that post on social media, the country's information adviser Syeda Rizwana Hasan said any decision to stop broadcasting IPL in Bangladesh would be taken after reviewing the legal basis and thoroughly examining the relevant procedures.

Later on Sunday evening, the BCB confirmed that it has written to the ICC seeking relocation of Bangladesh's T20 World Cup matches from India, likely to Sri Lanka, the other hosts of the tournament. They have reportedly also written to the BCCI seeking an explanation about Mustafizur's withdrawal.

While there has been an unspoken ban in the IPL on players from Pakistan for many years now, several Bangladesh players have taken part in the tournament. Mustafizur was the only one picked by a team for the upcoming season, and has been an IPL regular since 2016, with Shakib Al Hasan (KKR and Sunrisers Hyderabad) the other prominent import from the country. Both of them have experience winning the title too.