Bangladesh's participation in 2026 T20 World Cup to be finalised by January 21

A final call on Bangladesh 's participation in the 2026 T20 World Cup , and specifically whether they travel to India for the event, is set to be taken by January 21. ESPNcricinfo has learned that the ICC informed the BCB of the deadline during their discussions in Dhaka on Saturday.

In Saturday's talks, the second meeting between the two in a week, the BCB reiterated its stance of wanting to play in the T20 World Cup, but outside India. Sri Lanka, as co-hosts, is the natural alternative. The BCB has cited security concerns in their team traveling and playing in India, but the ICC remains firm that it will not change the original schedule, which sees Bangladesh placed in Group C.

The impasse has extended to nearly three weeks now, after the BCB initially communicated their concerns on January 4, with the opening games of the World Cup on February 7 three weeks away. Bangladesh are scheduled to play on the opening day against West Indies in Kolkata, which is also the venue for their next two games, followed by their final group match in Mumbai.

During Saturday's talks, it is understood the ICC also did not agree to BCB's request to consider moving Bangladesh to Group B, swapping places with Ireland, who play their group matches in Sri Lanka. The ICC is understood to have assured the BCB that there is no security threat to Bangladesh.

In an advisory sent to the 20 participating teams, prepared by an independent security agency, the overall threat level in India is identified as being in the medium to high band. But there is no direct, specified threat to any of the travelling teams.

Those familiar with the ICC-BCB discussions have indicated that the ICC will wait for the BCB to take the final call. In case the BCB refuses to allow Bangladesh to travel to India, the ICC is likely to name a replacement team, which, based on current rankings, would be Scotland.