Weatherald falls for 0, Webster claims a wicket on return

Tasmania 4 for 1 (Perry 1-0) trail Victoria 256 (Meredith 3-37, Bell 3-63)

Australia Test allrounder Beau Webster took a wicket and got through 12 overs on return from an ankle injury but Tasmania team-mate and Test hopeful Jake Weatherald fell for a duck late on another day dominated by the bowlers at the Junction Oval in Melbourne.

Eleven wickets fell on the opening day. Riley Meredith and Gabe Bell took three wickets apiece for Tasmania as Victoria were bowled out for 256 before Weatherald was caught behind off the bowling of Mitchell Perry in the last over of the day. Tasmania finished 4 for 1 at stumps following a nasty two-over batting stint in the late evening sun.

Weatherald's untimely duck adds to Australia's Ashes first Test squad intrigue when other opening contenders Marnus Labuschagne, Matt Renshaw and Sam Konstas did not get a chance to bat at the Gabba as day one of the clash between Queensland and New South Wales was washed out.

Webster's return, however, was a positive for Australia's selectors. He has not played a Sheffield Shield match so far this season due to an ankle injury he sustained while training ahead of Tasmania's first match against Queensland. It had led to some concerns about his readiness for the first Test against England as Australia's selectors ponder the make up of the top six and the need for two allrounders in the same side.

But after chair of selectors George Bailey confirmed Webster was a lock for the squad in Perth, Webster made a solid return with the ball after opening the bowling for Tasmania when the coin fell Jordan Silk's way.

Webster initially bowled a five-over spell with the new ball before picking up the wicket of Marcus Harris in his second spell with a cracking delivery that pitched outside leg and nipped across the left-hander to scratch his outside edge.

Beau Webster took a wicket on return • Getty Images

He bowled four spells across the day and finished with figures of 12-4-26-1. He also took a catch at slip but dropped another off Oliver Peake . He was fortunate that didn't cost more after Peake and Peter Handscomb combined for a 100-run stand to rescue Victoria after Meredith, Bell and Webster had reduced them to 55 for 3.

The pair batted exceptionally well in tough conditions. Handscomb continued his outstanding form grinding 48 from 157 while Peake played a gem in the conditions, striking seven boundaries in his 46. Both players opted to play off the back foot predominantly and Peake showcased some excellent cuts and pulls. But shortly after he offered a life to Webster at slip, which was a pretty straight forward chance that Webster would normally hold, Peake fell for a trap holing out to deep square of Keiran Elliott.

Meredith then pinned Handscomb with an excellent inducker although the Victoria veteran might have got the 50-50 call go in his favour on height on another day. Meredith bagged two in three balls when Sam Harper meekly popped a catch to short leg.

Victoria's tail wagged with Perry, Will Sutherland and Fergus O'Neill all providing excellent contributions. O'Neill was unorthodox in his unbeaten 35 but he continued to show how valuable a competitor he is for his state.