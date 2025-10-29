Matches (10)
Zimbabwe vs Afghanistan, 1st T20I at Harare, ZIM vs AFG, Oct 29 2025 - Match Result

1st T20I, Harare, October 29, 2025, Afghanistan tour of Zimbabwe
Afghanistan FlagAfghanistan
180/6
Zimbabwe FlagZimbabwe
(16.1/20 ov, T:181) 127

Afghanistan won by 53 runs

Player Of The Match
27 (21) & 3/29
azmatullah-omarzai
Cricinfo's MVP
73.51 ptsImpact List
azmatullah-omarzai
9

Mohammad Nabi has broken the record for most ducks (9) in T20Is for AFG, going past Gurbaz's 8

Scorecard summary
Afghanistan 180/6(20 overs)
Ibrahim Zadran
52 (33)
Sikandar Raza
3/20 (4)
Rahmanullah Gurbaz
39 (25)
Blessing Muzarabani
2/41 (4)
Zimbabwe 127/10(16.1 overs)
Tinotenda Maposa
32 (15)
Mujeeb Ur Rahman
4/20 (3)
Brian Bennett
24 (15)
Azmatullah Omarzai
3/29 (4)
View full scorecard
Cricinfo's Most Valuable Players of the Match
PlayerTeam
TI
Runs
I. Runs
B. Impact
Bowl
I. Wkts
Bo. Impact
Azmatullah Omarzai
AFG73.5127(21)26.0816.953/293.456.55
Sikandar Raza
ZIM53.351(4)- 1.93- 4.263/203.5357.61
Mujeeb Ur Rahman
AFG51.26---4/203.3651.26
Ibrahim Zadran
AFG45.1352(33)53.8345.13---
Tinotenda Maposa
ZIM35.6932(15)40.7732.580/2603.11
View full list

5:09pm That's the end of proceedings. Thanks for staying with us from the first T20I between Zimbabwe and Afghanistan. Do check back later for Sreshth's report. On behalf of our scorer, George Binoy, Sresth and myself, it's goodbye. Toodles!

5:00pm Here's what the players had to say after the game:

Sikandar Raza, captain of Zimbabwe: I thought Afghanistan played really well in the powerplay and we brought it back as well. We do a lot of things right but then lost it at the end and this happened today as well. It was a very good wicket, 180 was chase-able. We weren't on par in all three departments today. We weren't precise enought. There were a couple of dismissals in the top five that could have been boundaries. I'm backing out batting to come good. Had we had wickets at the end it could have been different. Brad and Maposa gave us something to cheer about.

Azmatullah Omarzai, Man of the Match: Happy for the win. Ibrahim and Gurbaz gave us a good start and it was easy to carry the momentum. In bowling, it was a slow wicket and the variatians worked. We have a good bowling unit and we were targetting 160, and 180 was very defendable. I just bowled in the right areas, to the field and it worked to plan.

Rashid Khan, captain of Afghanistan: Pretty happy. We lost our last five T20s - we needed that win and credit to everyone. The openers gave us the base and it was then a brilliant effort from everyone. We knew it was the same team that reached a semifinal, so we knew we didn't need many changed. It's important to start well - we started well with the bat and with the ball and that worked. It's something we missed in the Asia Cup.

4:54 pm 'Runs on the board. Our bowling unit can defend that.' Rashid Khan outlined Afghanistan's plan, and that's precisely how the game played out.

Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Ibrahim Zadran gave Afghanistan a perfect platform with a quickfire 76-run opening partnership. Azmatullah Omarzai and Shahidullah's cameos added to Zadran's superb 33-ball 52 as the visitors put on 180.

Zimbabwe lost half their side for 30 runs in the chase, with Azmatullah and Mujeeb ur Rahman running through the host's top-order, with Brian Bennett trying gamely at the start. Brad Evans and Tinotenda Maposa put on a fifty-run partnership late on to offer Zimbabwe some hope, but Afghanistan kept striking at regular intervals. Ultimately, it was Mujeeb's four-for and Azmatullah's three-for that knocked over Zimbabwe, with Afghanistan claiming a massive win in the first of three T20Is.

16.1
W
Abdollah Ahmadzai to Muzarabani, OUT

KNOCKS HIM OVER! AND IT'S OVER! A full yorker and Muzarabani has no chance. Stumps shattered and Afghanistan win by 53 runs.

Blessing Muzarabani b Abdollah Ahmadzai 1 (2b 0x4 0x6 2m) SR: 50
end of over 168 runs • 2 wickets
ZIM: 127/9CRR: 7.93 RRR: 13.50 • Need 54 from 24b
Blessing Muzarabani1 (1b)
Richard Ngarava5 (2b 1x4)
Mujeeb Ur Rahman 3-0-20-4
Azmatullah Omarzai 4-0-29-3
15.6
1
Mujeeb to Muzarabani, 1 run

clipped off his pads towards deep square leg.

15.5
W
Mujeeb to Maposa, OUT

IN THE AIR AND GONE! Mujeeb strikes again! flat carrom ball finds the top-edge and flies into the air, with Gurbaz taking it eventually. Maposa's gone, and with him perhaps the last faint hopes of Zimbabwe.

Tinotenda Maposa c †Rahmanullah Gurbaz b Mujeeb Ur Rahman 32 (15b 5x4 0x6 25m) SR: 213.33
15.4
1
Mujeeb to Ngarava, 1 run

Another inside edge but it finds the fielder and short fine leg. A quick single and the keeper whips off the bails, but the third umpire's replay shows the batter had grounded the bat and was in.

15.3
4
Mujeeb to Ngarava, FOUR runs

Inside edge and it races behind the wicket for four!

Arquam: "@Sunaadh, Rashid has 2 overs left!" - Stranger things have happened, anyway bit moot now.

15.2
W
Mujeeb to Evans, OUT

And the partnership comes to an end! It's flat and full, at the stumps. Evans plays across the carrom ball and can only spoon it back to Mujeeb, who takes the catch with non-chalance.

Brad Evans c & b Mujeeb Ur Rahman 24 (19b 2x4 0x6 28m) SR: 126.31
15.1
2
Mujeeb to Evans, 2 runs

Flat, outside off and clipped towards deep mid-wicket. The fielder is a bit slow and the batters steal another.

They couldn't could they? 62 from 30 balls now.

end of over 1511 runs
ZIM: 119/7CRR: 7.93 RRR: 12.40 • Need 62 from 30b
Tinotenda Maposa32 (14b 5x4)
Brad Evans22 (17b 2x4)
Azmatullah Omarzai 4-0-29-3
Fareed Ahmad 3-0-27-0
14.6
2
Azmatullah to Maposa, 2 runs

short, outside off and heaved towards deep point. Fifty partnership comes up!

14.5
4
Azmatullah to Maposa, FOUR runs

Short, outside off and he crashes it past the fielder at cover, the fielder in the deep comes across and attempts to prevent the ball from going through for four with his foot, but there's too much in the stroke and it trickles onto the rope.

14.4
Azmatullah to Maposa, no run

Short, wide as the batter charges down, swings and misses.

14.3
2
Azmatullah to Maposa, 2 runs

Oh dear! Maposa heaves this towards long-off and doesn't carry towards Nabi, who misses the bounce and does well to recover and stop the ball trickling into the boundary line.

14.2
1
Azmatullah to Evans, 1 run

full, going down leg and clipped towards a squarish fine leg.

14.1
2
Azmatullah to Evans, 2 runs

Short, outside off and rocks back and controls a pull towards deep square leg.

end of over 1416 runs
ZIM: 108/7CRR: 7.71 RRR: 12.16 • Need 73 from 36b
Tinotenda Maposa24 (10b 4x4)
Brad Evans19 (15b 2x4)
Fareed Ahmad 3-0-27-0
Shahidullah 2-0-18-0
13.6
4
Fareed Ahmad to Maposa, FOUR runs

JUST CLEARS THE FIELDER! Maposa powers this in the air towards the fielder at deep cover and it juuust clears him and races through for four.

13.5
2
Fareed Ahmad to Maposa, 2 runs

full, into the batter as he made room and he dug it out towards long-on and the batters scamper through for two.

13.4
1
Fareed Ahmad to Evans, 1 run

outside off, dabbed with soft hands on the off-side for a quick single

13.3
1
Fareed Ahmad to Maposa, 1 run

Short of length, into the stumps and he digs this out, stroking it towards point.

13.2
4
Fareed Ahmad to Maposa, FOUR runs

CRACK! Short of length, outside off, sits up nicely and he thunders this towards point for another four.

13.1
4
Fareed Ahmad to Maposa, FOUR runs

Length, angling into the stumps and he drives this off the leading edge and runs away for four towards long-off

irfan: "disappointed by the approach by Zimbabwe, no demons in the pitch or unplayable deliveries bowled by Afghanistan. "

end of over 139 runs
ZIM: 92/7CRR: 7.07 RRR: 12.71 • Need 89 from 42b
Tinotenda Maposa9 (5b 1x4)
Brad Evans18 (14b 2x4)
Shahidullah 2-0-18-0
Rashid Khan 2-0-13-0
12.6
1
Shahidullah to Maposa, 1 run

full, swings and it clips towards the fielder at short fine leg and the batters steal a single

Best performances - batters
Spike Graph
Wagon Zone
Ibrahim Zadran
52 runs (33)
6 fours1 six
Productive shot
on drive
14 runs
0 four1 six
Control
79%
Rahmanullah Gurbaz
39 runs (25)
6 fours1 six
Productive shot
cut shot
12 runs
3 fours0 six
Control
44%
Best performances - bowlers
Mujeeb Ur Rahman
O
3
M
0
R
20
W
4
ECO
6.66
FTYFGSGS
OFFLEG
RHB
1W
1W
1W
LEGOFF
LHB
1W
Sikandar Raza
O
4
M
0
R
20
W
3
ECO
5
FTYFGSGS
OFFLEG
RHB
1W
1W
1W
LEGOFF
LHB
Match details
Harare Sports Club
TossAfghanistan, elected to bat first
Series
Season2025/26
Player Of The Match
Afghanistan
Azmatullah Omarzai
Series resultAfghanistan led the 3-match series 1-0
Match numberT20I no. 3537
Hours of play (local time)13.30 start, First Session 13.30-15.00, Interval 15.00-15.20, Second Session 15.20-16.50
Match days29 October 2025 - day (20-over match)
Umpires
Zimbabwe
Iknow Chabi
Zimbabwe
Langton Rusere
TV Umpire
Zimbabwe
Percival Sizara
Reserve Umpire
Zimbabwe
Forster Mutizwa
Match Referee
Zimbabwe
Emmanuel Dube
Language
English
Win Probability
AFG 100%
AFGZIM
100%50%100%AFG InningsZIM Innings

Over 17 • ZIM 127/10

Blessing Muzarabani b Abdollah Ahmadzai 1 (2b 0x4 0x6 2m) SR: 50
W
Afghanistan won by 53 runs
Zimbabwe Innings
Player NameRB
BJ Bennett
caught2415
T Marumani
lbw02
BRM Taylor
caught01
Sikandar Raza
caught14
RP Burl
caught02
T Munyonga
bowled2019
T Musekiwa
run out1616
B Evans
caught2419
TT Maposa
caught3215
R Ngarava
not out52
B Muzarabani
bowled12
Extras(w 4)
Total127(10 wkts; 16.1 ovs)
<1 / 3>