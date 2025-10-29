KNOCKS HIM OVER! AND IT'S OVER! A full yorker and Muzarabani has no chance. Stumps shattered and Afghanistan win by 53 runs.
Zimbabwe vs Afghanistan, 1st T20I at Harare, ZIM vs AFG, Oct 29 2025 - Match Result
|Player
|Team
TI
Runs
I. Runs
B. Impact
Bowl
I. Wkts
Bo. Impact
|AFG
|73.51
|27(21)
|26.08
|16.95
|3/29
|3.4
|56.55
|ZIM
|53.35
|1(4)
|- 1.93
|- 4.26
|3/20
|3.53
|57.61
|AFG
|51.26
|-
|-
|-
|4/20
|3.36
|51.26
|AFG
|45.13
|52(33)
|53.83
|45.13
|-
|-
|-
|ZIM
|35.69
|32(15)
|40.77
|32.58
|0/26
|0
|3.11
5:09pm That's the end of proceedings. Thanks for staying with us from the first T20I between Zimbabwe and Afghanistan. Do check back later for Sreshth's report. On behalf of our scorer, George Binoy, Sresth and myself, it's goodbye. Toodles!
5:00pm Here's what the players had to say after the game:
Sikandar Raza, captain of Zimbabwe: I thought Afghanistan played really well in the powerplay and we brought it back as well. We do a lot of things right but then lost it at the end and this happened today as well. It was a very good wicket, 180 was chase-able. We weren't on par in all three departments today. We weren't precise enought. There were a couple of dismissals in the top five that could have been boundaries. I'm backing out batting to come good. Had we had wickets at the end it could have been different. Brad and Maposa gave us something to cheer about.
Azmatullah Omarzai, Man of the Match: Happy for the win. Ibrahim and Gurbaz gave us a good start and it was easy to carry the momentum. In bowling, it was a slow wicket and the variatians worked. We have a good bowling unit and we were targetting 160, and 180 was very defendable. I just bowled in the right areas, to the field and it worked to plan.
Rashid Khan, captain of Afghanistan: Pretty happy. We lost our last five T20s - we needed that win and credit to everyone. The openers gave us the base and it was then a brilliant effort from everyone. We knew it was the same team that reached a semifinal, so we knew we didn't need many changed. It's important to start well - we started well with the bat and with the ball and that worked. It's something we missed in the Asia Cup.
4:54 pm 'Runs on the board. Our bowling unit can defend that.' Rashid Khan outlined Afghanistan's plan, and that's precisely how the game played out.
Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Ibrahim Zadran gave Afghanistan a perfect platform with a quickfire 76-run opening partnership. Azmatullah Omarzai and Shahidullah's cameos added to Zadran's superb 33-ball 52 as the visitors put on 180.
Zimbabwe lost half their side for 30 runs in the chase, with Azmatullah and Mujeeb ur Rahman running through the host's top-order, with Brian Bennett trying gamely at the start. Brad Evans and Tinotenda Maposa put on a fifty-run partnership late on to offer Zimbabwe some hope, but Afghanistan kept striking at regular intervals. Ultimately, it was Mujeeb's four-for and Azmatullah's three-for that knocked over Zimbabwe, with Afghanistan claiming a massive win in the first of three T20Is.
clipped off his pads towards deep square leg.
IN THE AIR AND GONE! Mujeeb strikes again! flat carrom ball finds the top-edge and flies into the air, with Gurbaz taking it eventually. Maposa's gone, and with him perhaps the last faint hopes of Zimbabwe.
Another inside edge but it finds the fielder and short fine leg. A quick single and the keeper whips off the bails, but the third umpire's replay shows the batter had grounded the bat and was in.
Inside edge and it races behind the wicket for four!
Arquam: "@Sunaadh, Rashid has 2 overs left!" - Stranger things have happened, anyway bit moot now.
And the partnership comes to an end! It's flat and full, at the stumps. Evans plays across the carrom ball and can only spoon it back to Mujeeb, who takes the catch with non-chalance.
Flat, outside off and clipped towards deep mid-wicket. The fielder is a bit slow and the batters steal another.
They couldn't could they? 62 from 30 balls now.
short, outside off and heaved towards deep point. Fifty partnership comes up!
Short, outside off and he crashes it past the fielder at cover, the fielder in the deep comes across and attempts to prevent the ball from going through for four with his foot, but there's too much in the stroke and it trickles onto the rope.
Short, wide as the batter charges down, swings and misses.
Oh dear! Maposa heaves this towards long-off and doesn't carry towards Nabi, who misses the bounce and does well to recover and stop the ball trickling into the boundary line.
full, going down leg and clipped towards a squarish fine leg.
Short, outside off and rocks back and controls a pull towards deep square leg.
JUST CLEARS THE FIELDER! Maposa powers this in the air towards the fielder at deep cover and it juuust clears him and races through for four.
full, into the batter as he made room and he dug it out towards long-on and the batters scamper through for two.
outside off, dabbed with soft hands on the off-side for a quick single
Short of length, into the stumps and he digs this out, stroking it towards point.
CRACK! Short of length, outside off, sits up nicely and he thunders this towards point for another four.
Length, angling into the stumps and he drives this off the leading edge and runs away for four towards long-off
irfan: "disappointed by the approach by Zimbabwe, no demons in the pitch or unplayable deliveries bowled by Afghanistan. "
full, swings and it clips towards the fielder at short fine leg and the batters steal a single
|Harare Sports Club
|Toss
|Afghanistan, elected to bat first
|Series
|Season
|2025/26
|Player Of The Match
|Series result
|Afghanistan led the 3-match series 1-0
|Match number
|T20I no. 3537
|Hours of play (local time)
|13.30 start, First Session 13.30-15.00, Interval 15.00-15.20, Second Session 15.20-16.50
|Match days
|29 October 2025 - day (20-over match)
|Umpires
|TV Umpire
|Reserve Umpire
|Match Referee
Over 17 • ZIM 127/10
Omarzai, Mujeeb and Zadran blow Zimbabwe away in T20I series opener
|Player Name
|R
|B
|caught
|24
|15
|lbw
|0
|2
|caught
|0
|1
|caught
|1
|4
|caught
|0
|2
|bowled
|20
|19
|run out
|16
|16
|caught
|24
|19
|caught
|32
|15
|not out
|5
|2
|bowled
|1
|2
|Extras
|(w 4)
|Total
|127(10 wkts; 16.1 ovs)