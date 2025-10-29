Sikandar Raza, captain of Zimbabwe: I thought Afghanistan played really well in the powerplay and we brought it back as well. We do a lot of things right but then lost it at the end and this happened today as well. It was a very good wicket, 180 was chase-able. We weren't on par in all three departments today. We weren't precise enought. There were a couple of dismissals in the top five that could have been boundaries. I'm backing out batting to come good. Had we had wickets at the end it could have been different. Brad and Maposa gave us something to cheer about.