Zimbabwe vs Afghanistan, 1st T20I at Harare,ZIM vs AFG, Dec 11 2024 - Live Cricket Score
1st T20I, Harare, December 11, 2024, Afghanistan tour of Zimbabwe
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Zimbabwe
W
W
L
L
W
Afghanistan
L
L
W
W
L
batters to watch(Recent stats)
10 M • 339 Runs • 37.67 Avg • 176.56 SR
ZIM10 M • 314 Runs • 44.86 Avg • 173.48 SR
10 M • 290 Runs • 29 Avg • 121.84 SR
AFG10 M • 121 Runs • 17.29 Avg • 104.31 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
ZIM9 M • 12 Wkts • 5.83 Econ • 14.5 SR
ZIM10 M • 12 Wkts • 6.21 Econ • 16.33 SR
AFG10 M • 19 Wkts • 5.54 Econ • 11.68 SR
10 M • 19 Wkts • 7.02 Econ • 10.21 SR
Squad
ZIM
AFG
Player
Role
|Batting Allrounder
|Allrounder
|Allrounder
|Allrounder
|Bowler
|Opening Batter
|Allrounder
|-
|Top order Batter
|Bowler
|-
|Bowler
|Top order Batter
|Bowler
|Bowler
Match details
|Harare Sports Club
|Series
|Season
|2024/25
|Match number
|T20I no. 3031
|Hours of play (local time)
|13.30 start, First Session 13.30-15.00, Interval 15.00-15.20, Second Session 15.20-16.50
|Match days
|11 December 2024 - day (20-over match)
Afghanistan in Zimbabwe News
Ben Curran included in Zimbabwe's squad for Afghanistan ODIs
Nyamhuri, who was Zimbabwe's highest wicket-taker at the 2024 men's U-19 World Cup, has been named in both ODI and T20I squads