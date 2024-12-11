Matches (11)
SA vs SL
BAN vs IRE [W]
SMAT
Sheffield Shield
SA vs PAK
WI vs BAN
Nepal Premier League

Zimbabwe vs Afghanistan, 1st T20I at Harare,ZIM vs AFG, Dec 11 2024 - Live Cricket Score

1st T20I, Harare, December 11, 2024, Afghanistan tour of Zimbabwe
Zimbabwe FlagZimbabwe
Afghanistan FlagAfghanistan
Tomorrow
11:30 AM

Match yet to begin

Recent Performance
Last five matches
Match centre Ground time: 02:35
batters to watch(Recent stats)
T Marumani
10 M • 339 Runs • 37.67 Avg • 176.56 SR
Sikandar Raza
10 M • 314 Runs • 44.86 Avg • 173.48 SR
Rahmanullah Gurbaz
10 M • 290 Runs • 29 Avg • 121.84 SR
Mohammad Nabi
10 M • 121 Runs • 17.29 Avg • 104.31 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
Sikandar Raza
9 M • 12 Wkts • 5.83 Econ • 14.5 SR
R Ngarava
10 M • 12 Wkts • 6.21 Econ • 16.33 SR
Rashid Khan
10 M • 19 Wkts • 5.54 Econ • 11.68 SR
Fazalhaq Farooqi
10 M • 19 Wkts • 7.02 Econ • 10.21 SR
Head to headLast 5 Matches
Squad
Match details
Harare Sports Club
Series
Season2024/25
Match numberT20I no. 3031
Hours of play (local time)13.30 start, First Session 13.30-15.00, Interval 15.00-15.20, Second Session 15.20-16.50
Match days11 December 2024 - day (20-over match)
