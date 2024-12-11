Mujeeb returns as Afghanistan bat first in Harare
Zimbabwe have included Trevor Gwandu in place of Tinotenda Maposa
Toss Afghanistan won the toss and chose to bat vs Zimbabwe
Rashid Khan won the toss and elected to bat to begin Afghanistan's multi-format tour to Zimbabwe. Mujeeb Ur Rahman, who played his last T20I in June, is returning post-injury and will form the visitors' spin attack along with Rashid and Mohammad Nabi.
Zimbabwe captain Sikandar Raza said he would have bowled first anyway. Trevor Gwandu replacing Tinotenda Maposa is the only change they have made from their final T20I against Pakistan. The square boundaries in Harare are skewed with the long 79-metre hit on one side and 64 on the other. The pitch and outfield are expected to favour the batters.
Sediqullah Atal will open for Afghanistan in Ibrahim Zadran's absence. They have decided not to start the series with young top-order batters Zubaid Akbari and Darwish Rasooli.
Playing XIs
Zimbabwe: Tadiwanashe Marumani (wk), Brian Bennett, Dion Myers, Wessly Madhevere, Sikandar Raza (capt), Ryan Burl, Tashinga Musekiwa, Wellington Masakadza, Richard Ngarava, Blessing Muzarabani, Trevor Gwandu
Afghanistan: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Sediqullah Atal, Hazratullah Zazai, Mohammad Nabi, Azmatullah Omarzai, Karim Janat, Rashid Khan (capt), Mohammad Ishaq, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Naveen-ul-Haq, Fareed Ahmed
