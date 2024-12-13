Matches (12)
Zimbabwe vs Afghanistan, 2nd T20I at Harare,ZIM vs AFG, Dec 13 2024 - Live Cricket Score
2nd T20I, Harare, December 13, 2024, Afghanistan tour of Zimbabwe
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Zimbabwe
W
L
L
W
W
Afghanistan
L
W
W
L
L
Match centre Ground time: 02:19
batters to watch(Recent stats)
10 M • 316 Runs • 35.11 Avg • 185.88 SR
ZIM10 M • 314 Runs • 31.4 Avg • 155.44 SR
10 M • 287 Runs • 28.7 Avg • 122.12 SR
10 M • 127 Runs • 12.7 Avg • 105.83 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
ZIM10 M • 15 Wkts • 6.06 Econ • 13.46 SR
ZIM9 M • 12 Wkts • 5.45 Econ • 15.5 SR
AFG10 M • 19 Wkts • 6.15 Econ • 10.42 SR
9 M • 18 Wkts • 6.32 Econ • 9.44 SR
Squad
ZIM
AFG
Match details
|Harare Sports Club
|Series
|Season
|2024/25
|Match number
|T20I no. 3046
|Hours of play (local time)
|13.30 start, First Session 13.30-15.00, Interval 15.00-15.20, Second Session 15.20-16.50
|Match days
|13 December 2024 - day (20-over match)
Afghanistan in Zimbabwe News
Ngarava, Bennett and Musekiwa set up thrilling Zimbabwe win
Chasing 145, Musekiwa kept his cool as Zimbabwe got over the line off the final ball
Ben Curran included in Zimbabwe's squad for Afghanistan ODIs
Nyamhuri, who was Zimbabwe's highest wicket-taker at the 2024 men's U-19 World Cup, has been named in both ODI and T20I squads