2nd T20I, Harare, December 13, 2024, Afghanistan tour of Zimbabwe
Afghanistan FlagAfghanistan
(19.6/20 ov) 153/6
Zimbabwe FlagZimbabwe

Afghanistan chose to bat.Stats view

Current RR: 7.65
 • Last 5 ov (RR): 45/1 (9.00)
forecasterLive Forecast:AFG 153
Afghanistan bat and bring in Akbari, Rasooli and Naib against unchanged Zimbabwe

Janat, Zazai and Ishaq sit out as the visitors make three changes in a bid to level the series

Abhimanyu Bose
13-Dec-2024 • 1 hr ago
Rashid Khan troubled Bangladesh, Afghanistan vs Bangladesh, 2nd ODI, Sharjah, November 9, 2024

Afghanistan are 1-0 down in the series  •  ACB

Toss Afghanistan chose to bat vs Zimbabwe
Despite being unable to defend their total in the series opener, Afghanistan elected to bat once again on winning the toss in the second T20I against Zimbabwe in Harare.
The visitors, however, made three changes as they look to level the series. While Gulbadin Naib came into the team as a like-for-like replacement for seam-bowling allrounder Karim Janat, batters Zubaid Akbari and Darwish Rasooli replaced Hazratullah Zazai and Mohammad Ishaq. Akbari's only other appearance for Afghanistan was in the Asian Games against India last year.
Zimbabwe named the same XI that got them their first T20I win over Afghanistan.
The match is being played on the same strip as Wednesday's game, and one square boundary (64 metres) is significantly shorter than the other (79 metres). The cracks in the pitch are a little wider than the other day. There is some grass on the surface, but it has been rolled in nicely to keep it together.
Zimbabwe had restricted Afghanistan to 144 in the first T20I, before sealing a last-ball thriller to go 1-0 up.
Zimbabwe: 1 Tadiwanashe Marumani (wk), 2 Brian Bennett, 3 Dion Myers, 4 Wessly Madhevere, 5 Sikandar Raza (capt), 6 Ryan Burl, 7 Tashinga Musekiwa, 8 Wellington Masakadza, 9 Richard Ngarava, 10 Blessing Muzarabani, 11 Trevor Gwandu
Afghanistan: 1 Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), 2 Sediqullah Atal, 3 Zubaid Akbari, 4 Darwish Rasooli, 5 Mohammad Nabi, 6 Azmatullah Omarzai, 7 Gulbadin Naib, 8 Rashid Khan (capt), 9 Mujeeb Ur Rahman, 10 Naveen-ul-Haq, 11 Fareed Ahmed
Abhimanyu Bose is a sub-editor with ESPNcricinfo

Current Over 20 • AFG 153/6

Darwish Rasooli c Sikandar Raza b Gwandu 58 (42b 6x4 1x6) SR: 138.09
W
Live Forecast: AFG 153
Afghanistan Innings
Player NameRB
Rahmanullah Gurbaz
caught1111
Sediqullah Atal
caught1812
Zubaid Akbari
run out12
Darwish Rasooli
caught5842
Azmatullah Omarzai
caught2823
Mohammad Nabi
caught47
Gulbadin Naib
not out2621
Rashid Khan
not out32
Extras(lb 1, w 3)
Total153(6 wkts; 19.6 ovs)
