Zimbabwe vs Afghanistan, 3rd T20I at Harare,ZIM vs AFG, Dec 14 2024 - Live Cricket Score

3rd T20I, Harare, December 14, 2024, Afghanistan tour of Zimbabwe
Zimbabwe FlagZimbabwe
Afghanistan FlagAfghanistan
Tomorrow
11:30 AM

Match yet to begin

Summary
Stats
Squads
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Match centre
batters to watch(Recent stats)
T Marumani
10 M • 316 Runs • 35.11 Avg • 185.88 SR
BJ Bennett
10 M • 314 Runs • 31.4 Avg • 155.44 SR
Rahmanullah Gurbaz
10 M • 287 Runs • 28.7 Avg • 122.12 SR
Azmatullah Omarzai
10 M • 127 Runs • 12.7 Avg • 105.83 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
R Ngarava
10 M • 15 Wkts • 6.06 Econ • 13.46 SR
Sikandar Raza
9 M • 12 Wkts • 5.45 Econ • 15.5 SR
Naveen-ul-Haq
10 M • 19 Wkts • 6.15 Econ • 10.42 SR
Fazalhaq Farooqi
9 M • 18 Wkts • 6.32 Econ • 9.44 SR
Head to head Last 5 Matches
Squad
Match details
Harare Sports Club
Series
Season2024/25
Match numberT20I no. 3051
Hours of play (local time)13.30 start, First Session 13.30-15.00, Interval 15.00-15.20, Second Session 15.20-16.50
Match days14 December 2024 - day (20-over match)
Umpires
Zimbabwe
Forster Mutizwa
Zimbabwe
Iknow Chabi
TV Umpire
Zimbabwe
Percival Sizara
Reserve Umpire
Zimbabwe
Langton Rusere
Match Referee
Zimbabwe
Andy Pycroft
