Afghanistan bowl in decider with Farooqi in for Fareed
Zimbabwe made one change as well, with Faraz Akram replacing Ryan Burl
Toss Afghanistan chose to bowl vs Zimbabwe
Afghanistan captain Rashid Khan won his third toss in a row, and opted to bowl in the final T20I against Zimbabwe after batting first in the previous two games.
Rashid announced one change from the side which won the second T20I on Saturday. Left-arm seamer Fazalhaq Farooqi came in place of Fareed Ahmad in a like-for-like replacement.
Zimbabwe captain Sikandar Raza also made one change to his side from the previous game. He brought in pace-bowling allrounder Faraz Akram for spin-bowling allrounder Ryan Burl. Akram has so far played nine T20Is, the last of which came against India in July.
The three-match series between Zimbabwe and Afghanistan stands level at 1-1 after the first two games. While Zimbabwe won a last-ball thriller in the first match, Afghanistan hit back with a 50-run win in the second.
Zimbabwe, though, are yet to win a bilateral T20I series against Afghanistan, having lost all five series to them so far.
Zimbabwe: 1 Brian Bennett, 2 Tadiwanashe Marumani (wk), 3 Dion Myers, 4 Wessly Madhevere, 5 Sikandar Raza (capt), 6 Tashinga Musekiwa, 7 Wellington Masakadza, 8 Faraz Akram, 9 Richard Ngarava, 10 Blessing Muzarabani, 11 Trevor Gwandu
Afghanistan: 1 Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), 2 Sediqullah Atal, 3 Zubaid Akbari, 4 Darwish Rasooli, 5 Mohammad Nabi, 6 Azmatullah Omarzai, 7 Gulbadin Naib, 8 Rashid Khan (capt), 9 Mujeeb Ur Rahman, 10 Naveen-ul-Haq, 11 Fazalhaq Farooqi
Himanshu Agrawal is a sub-editor at ESPNcricinfo