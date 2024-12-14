Matches (9)
Live
3rd T20I, Harare, December 14, 2024, Afghanistan tour of Zimbabwe
Zimbabwe FlagZimbabwe
(6.4/20 ov) 50/2
Afghanistan FlagAfghanistan

Afghanistan chose to field.Stats view

Current RR: 7.50
 • Last 5 ov (RR): 39/1 (7.80)
forecasterLive Forecast:ZIM 160
Afghanistan bowl in decider with Farooqi in for Fareed

Zimbabwe made one change as well, with Faraz Akram replacing Ryan Burl

Himanshu Agrawal
14-Dec-2024 • 53 mins ago
Mujeeb-ur-Rahman struck in consecutive overs, Zimbabwe vs Afghanistan, 2nd T20I, Harare, December 13, 2024

Afghanistan will bowl first for the first time in the series  •  AFP/Getty Images

Toss Afghanistan chose to bowl vs Zimbabwe
Afghanistan captain Rashid Khan won his third toss in a row, and opted to bowl in the final T20I against Zimbabwe after batting first in the previous two games.
Rashid announced one change from the side which won the second T20I on Saturday. Left-arm seamer Fazalhaq Farooqi came in place of Fareed Ahmad in a like-for-like replacement.
Zimbabwe captain Sikandar Raza also made one change to his side from the previous game. He brought in pace-bowling allrounder Faraz Akram for spin-bowling allrounder Ryan Burl. Akram has so far played nine T20Is, the last of which came against India in July.
The three-match series between Zimbabwe and Afghanistan stands level at 1-1 after the first two games. While Zimbabwe won a last-ball thriller in the first match, Afghanistan hit back with a 50-run win in the second.
Zimbabwe, though, are yet to win a bilateral T20I series against Afghanistan, having lost all five series to them so far.
Zimbabwe: 1 Brian Bennett, 2 Tadiwanashe Marumani (wk), 3 Dion Myers, 4 Wessly Madhevere, 5 Sikandar Raza (capt), 6 Tashinga Musekiwa, 7 Wellington Masakadza, 8 Faraz Akram, 9 Richard Ngarava, 10 Blessing Muzarabani, 11 Trevor Gwandu
Afghanistan: 1 Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), 2 Sediqullah Atal, 3 Zubaid Akbari, 4 Darwish Rasooli, 5 Mohammad Nabi, 6 Azmatullah Omarzai, 7 Gulbadin Naib, 8 Rashid Khan (capt), 9 Mujeeb Ur Rahman, 10 Naveen-ul-Haq, 11 Fazalhaq Farooqi
AfghanistanZimbabweZimbabwe vs AfghanistanAfghanistan tour of Zimbabwe

Himanshu Agrawal is a sub-editor at ESPNcricinfo

Zimbabwe Innings
Player NameRB
T Marumani
caught66
BJ Bennett
not out2819
D Myers
caught1312
W Madhevere
not out23
Extras(lb 1)
Total50(2 wkts; 6.4 ovs)
<1 / 3>