Zimbabwe vs Afghanistan, 2nd T20I at Harare, ZIM vs AFG, Oct 31 2025 - Live Cricket Score

2nd T20I, Harare, October 31, 2025, Afghanistan tour of Zimbabwe
Zimbabwe FlagZimbabwe
Afghanistan FlagAfghanistan
Tomorrow
11:30 AM

Match yet to begin

Recent Performance
Last five matches
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
Ground time: 21:13
batters to watch(Recent stats)
BJ Bennett
10 M • 487 Runs • 48.7 Avg • 179.7 SR
T Marumani
10 M • 351 Runs • 39 Avg • 130.48 SR
Ibrahim Zadran
10 M • 264 Runs • 26.4 Avg • 117.85 SR
Sediqullah Atal
9 M • 254 Runs • 31.75 Avg • 125.12 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
B Evans
9 M • 15 Wkts • 7.5 Econ • 12 SR
Sikandar Raza
10 M • 14 Wkts • 6.22 Econ • 15.85 SR
Rashid Khan
9 M • 14 Wkts • 6.29 Econ • 14.57 SR
Noor Ahmad
8 M • 11 Wkts • 6.35 Econ • 16.9 SR
Head to headLast 5 Matches
Squad
ZIM
AFG
Player
Role
Sikandar Raza (c)
Batting Allrounder
Brian Bennett 
Allrounder
Ryan Burl 
Allrounder
Graeme Cremer 
Bowler
Brad Evans 
Allrounder
Clive Madande 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Tinotenda Maposa 
Bowler
Tadiwanashe Marumani 
Top order Batter
Wellington Masakadza 
Bowler
Tony Munyonga 
Allrounder
Tashinga Musekiwa 
Batting Allrounder
Blessing Muzarabani 
Bowler
Dion Myers 
Top order Batter
Richard Ngarava 
Bowler
Brendan Taylor 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Match details
Harare Sports Club
Series
Season2025/26
Match numberT20I no. 3543
Hours of play (local time)13.30 start, First Session 13.30-15.00, Interval 15.00-15.20, Second Session 15.20-16.50
Match days31 October 2025 - day (20-over match)
