Zimbabwe vs Afghanistan, 2nd T20I at Harare, ZIM vs AFG, Oct 31 2025 - Live Cricket Score
2nd T20I, Harare, October 31, 2025, Afghanistan tour of Zimbabwe
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Zimbabwe
W
W
W
W
L
Afghanistan
L
L
L
L
W
batters to watch(Recent stats)
ZIM10 M • 487 Runs • 48.7 Avg • 179.7 SR
10 M • 351 Runs • 39 Avg • 130.48 SR
AFG10 M • 264 Runs • 26.4 Avg • 117.85 SR
AFG9 M • 254 Runs • 31.75 Avg • 125.12 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
ZIM9 M • 15 Wkts • 7.5 Econ • 12 SR
ZIM10 M • 14 Wkts • 6.22 Econ • 15.85 SR
AFG9 M • 14 Wkts • 6.29 Econ • 14.57 SR
AFG8 M • 11 Wkts • 6.35 Econ • 16.9 SR
Squad
ZIM
AFG
Player
Role
|Batting Allrounder
|Allrounder
|Allrounder
|Bowler
|Allrounder
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Bowler
|Top order Batter
|Bowler
|Allrounder
|Batting Allrounder
|Bowler
|Top order Batter
|Bowler
|Wicketkeeper Batter
Match details
|Harare Sports Club
|Series
|Season
|2025/26
|Match number
|T20I no. 3543
|Hours of play (local time)
|13.30 start, First Session 13.30-15.00, Interval 15.00-15.20, Second Session 15.20-16.50
|Match days
|31 October 2025 - day (20-over match)
