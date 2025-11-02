Sikandar Raza: "[On the Team's Fight and Mindset] It was a monumental effort, and I'm very pleased with the batting today, especially looking at the first two games. I had said that the team demands more from each other, especially from me. The batters challenged themselves after the last game, saying we are much better than what we are producing. We took a lot more honor in our performances today. I think we all needed a kick up the backside today. We challenged one another and kept telling ourselves that we are better than what we were producing. We said, 'If you look at the last T20 innings we have played against Test nations, this is not who Zimbabwe is. Let's just demand a lot more from each other because we deserve better.' We're really happy with how the boys responded. [On Ryan Burl's Performance] Burl certainly needed that--he has batted really well throughout. He was hurt more than anyone else because he sets such high standards for himself. Sometimes, as a cricketer, you need that pain and that hurt within yourself. The way Burl came out and executed his skills, the skills he is famous for, I'm really happy for him. The country and the dressing room needed that innings from him today. [Focus for the Next Assignment] We have about a week's break before our next assignment. In Pakistan, we're going to have to learn to skin the cat slightly differently because of the wickets and the challenges that will be thrown at us. Watching the recent series there, the dew is starting to come in, and the wickets are starting to change a little bit. We have to prepare better with both bat and ball. We should be very prepared and geared for a very high-pace and high-intensity series so that nothing surprises us."