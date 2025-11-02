So close, yet so far for Zimbabwe; it's heartbreak for the home team fans! Afghanistan clinches the three-match series with a decisive 3-0 clean sweep. Length on the pads, whips it away straight to the square leg fielder near the ropes. Mujeeb comes around and settles underneath, juggles a few times, and somehow manages to grab it.
Zimbabwe vs Afghanistan, 3rd T20I at Harare, ZIM vs AFG, Nov 02 2025 - Match Result
The Afghanistan stand-in captain, Ibrahim Zadran, collects the trophy and joins his teammates for the celebration! That wraps up all the action from the match today. Thank you for tuning in! You can join us here for the Women's World Cup Final match. This is Rashad Mahbub signing off on behalf of K. Vairavan. Goodnight and goodbye.
Player of the Series, Ibrahim Zadran: "I was a little bit upset with the performance in the Test match that we lost. I thought to come back stronger for the T20 series. I took the responsibility and wanted to enjoy the game. This is what I have achieved. Yes, I've changed a little bit technically and mentally as well. Technically, I was just trying to show the intent needed in T20 cricket. I was trying to use the crease and didn't want to play from one area, and it helped a lot. That's why I've got runs in this series. If you look at the guys overall, we played as a team. Rashid Khan got very important wickets. Mujeeb Ur Rahman and the bowlers got wickets in today's game. Gurbaz batted really well. All the guys batted and bowled well. We played as a team, and that's why we won the series. It happens in cricket. When you lose, there's no need to overthink it. You just need to focus on yourself, trust yourself, and back each other and your skills. If you focus on these things, the result will automatically come to you. This is what we, as a team, did well"
Player of the Match, Rahmanullah Gurbaz: "I think the wicket was good. Ibrahim Zadran and I were discussing just now, and the thought going on between us was that we needed to go as deep as we could. That's why we put a good total on the board, and we made it easy for the rest of the team. [On the Opening Partnership] This is not our first time building a partnership, and we do it all the time. It's always a very nice feeling when I bat with Ibrahim because the way we communicate things on the field is special. The communication and understanding between us are the most important points. I haven't really kicked on in this series, but I thought I did that today. I was a little bit away from the big scores for the last few months, and I was struggling a little bit. But I was happy with the way I played the balls today. Today was my day, and I'm happy that I made something out of it and did something for my team."
Sikandar Raza: "[On the Team's Fight and Mindset] It was a monumental effort, and I'm very pleased with the batting today, especially looking at the first two games. I had said that the team demands more from each other, especially from me. The batters challenged themselves after the last game, saying we are much better than what we are producing. We took a lot more honor in our performances today. I think we all needed a kick up the backside today. We challenged one another and kept telling ourselves that we are better than what we were producing. We said, 'If you look at the last T20 innings we have played against Test nations, this is not who Zimbabwe is. Let's just demand a lot more from each other because we deserve better.' We're really happy with how the boys responded. [On Ryan Burl's Performance] Burl certainly needed that--he has batted really well throughout. He was hurt more than anyone else because he sets such high standards for himself. Sometimes, as a cricketer, you need that pain and that hurt within yourself. The way Burl came out and executed his skills, the skills he is famous for, I'm really happy for him. The country and the dressing room needed that innings from him today. [Focus for the Next Assignment] We have about a week's break before our next assignment. In Pakistan, we're going to have to learn to skin the cat slightly differently because of the wickets and the challenges that will be thrown at us. Watching the recent series there, the dew is starting to come in, and the wickets are starting to change a little bit. We have to prepare better with both bat and ball. We should be very prepared and geared for a very high-pace and high-intensity series so that nothing surprises us."
Suren: "Zim have to be mighty proud of themselves for putting up such a fierce fight. They haven't backed down in this chase. "
5:06 pm Phew! That was a proper 40-over T20I cricket match, delivering a rollercoaster ride of ups and downs for both teams. Zimbabwe faced early trouble, losing Myers and Taylor cheaply in the Powerplay. Bennett and Sikandar Raza began the reconstruction, quickly finding boundaries. By the halfway mark, Zimbabwe were well-placed at 92/2. Raza brought up his 16th T20I fifty off just 28 balls, only to be dismissed on the very next delivery. Bennett followed shortly after. As the required run rate climbed, Ryan Burl kept the power-hitting going, smashing two massive sixes off Mohammad Nabi's over. His wonderful cameo, which included five massive sixes, finally ended when he was bowled trying for yet another six off Mujeeb's bowling, departing with 37 off 15 balls. Despite some late hitting from Musekiwa, the scoreboard pressure proved too much for the home team batters. Afghanistan held their nerve in the death overs, picked up wickets regularly. Ahmadzai bagged three wickets, while Fareed and Farooqi grabbed two wickets each. Post-match presentation and interviews are coming up shortly.
Afghanistan won by 9 runs
Full and overpitched ball on the leg stump line, backs away early and whips it away towards widish deep midwicket, fielder comes around and sends in a diving effort but fails to cover his ground in time. 200 comes up for Zimbabwe.
Full and straight in the slot, he goes for the big heave and mistimes the stroke towards mid-off. Atal comes around and gobbles it up with safe hands.
Free Hit
Bowls a beamer! Ahmadzai comes around the wicket and delivers a shoulder height full toss ball, swings his bat at it and connects the sticket part of the bat, completes the double
Right, 18 runs needed from 3 balls. Can Masakadza hit a six here?
bowls another yorker, this time Ngarava manages to jam it to the off-side area for a quick single
Sandshoe Crusher! That was a peach of a delivery from Ahmadzai! It was a fast, inswinging yorker aimed at the middle-leg stump. Maposa tried to stride forward for a big heave but completely misjudged the line and length. The ball crashed into the leg stump, sending the bails flying! Absolutely nothing the batter could do about that.
Starts the last over with a yorker ball on the fifth stump line, play and a miss from Maposa.
19 off the last over, here's Ahmadzai.
Khalid Lalzai: "every Zim batter played a Maxwell today! I would like to salute them"
full and straight ball on the fifth stump line, swing and a miss from Masakadza
another slower ball, over the wicket to Masakadza, turns it down to the on-side area
Slower delivery, swings it away and finds the man at deep midwicket! Change of pace delivery pitching outside off, throws his bat at it and hits the inner part of the bat, but he did not get enough elevation or distance to get the half a dozen runs he was searching for. Shahid comes forward a few steps and completes the catch.
full toss ball on the stumps, heaves it away towards long on and sets off for the double. Gurbaz is screaming for the throw at the striker's end, but Nabi sends it to the wrong end.
Hello! What do we have here! Full and straight in the slot, and Musekiwa plays through the line of the ball, whacks it straight into the long off stands!
Starts the over with a slower ball from around the wicket, wild swing and a miss
At this stage, Afghanistan were 186-2. 29 runs needed from the last 12 balls. Farooqi to bowl the penultimate over.
Crucial runs! Full and overpitched ball around the off stump line, rocks back and shovels it away past the diving backward point fielder, beats the sweeper fielder too
Maposa in
Gurbaz grabs a screamer! It was a length ball angling in from outside off, and the batter threw his bat at it, producing a thick outside edge toward the vacant first slip area. Gurbaz flew to his right and grabbed it with his right hand, holding on to complete an absolutely stunning catch!
width on offer length ball outside off, plays with the toe end of the bat, Evans sets off for a quick single and is stranded in the middle of the pitch. Fareed collects the ball, aims at the non-striker's end and fails to hit the timber, overthrows, and gifts the batters an extra run.
Bouncer ball darted on the stumps, plays the swivel pull shot and picks out the gap past the deep midwicket fielder for a boundary
Good length ball on the stumps, taps it with soft hands to mid-on
Brad Evans is in. The batter backs away at the very last moment. Looks like Zadran distracted him at the cover area. Fareed has to go again.
Rattled the furniture with a peach! Hard length ball angling in from around the wicket, Madande goes for the big slog sweep and does not connect, plays down the wrong line, squares him up and breaks the stumps.
full toss ball missed out by Madande, mishits the slog stroke and driven straight down the ground to long on
