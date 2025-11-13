Smith: England's all-out pace may not be ideal Ashes attack

Steve Smith has hinted England's pace battery could be the wrong form of attack for the Ashes, believing nibbling seamers would pose a bigger threat on Australia's lively pitches.

England have arrived for the summer with their quickest bowling line-up this century, with almost the entire cartel able to reach in excess of 145kph/90mph.

It's a far cry from England's usual attack in Australia , with the now-retired James Anderson and Stuart Broad long relying on swing and seam.

And despite the hype around England's quicks, Smith believes the tourists' timing could be off and a more traditional seamer would be tougher to face on current wickets.

"Those sort of nibblers can be quite tricky," Smith, who will captain Australia in Perth, said. "So they might have got things the wrong way around, if that makes sense, in terms of the pace from previous years.

"But obviously they've got those guys at their disposal now. They probably weren't fit, ready or old enough a few years back."

Anderson's Test career was brought to an end in 2024 when he was given a farewell outing against West Indies and Broad retired during the final Test of the 2023 Ashes.

Chris Woakes dislocated his shoulder in the final Test against India in early August which ended his Ashes hopes and he has since retired from international cricket.

Steven Smith has been in excellent from ahead of the Ashes • Getty Images

Smith joked this week that Australian wickets were now so green they "have branches hanging off them".

Asked directly if it was easier to face all-out pace than seamers on home decks, Smith indicated that was the case.

"If you can do both, that's a good skill," Smith said. "But sometimes the slower guys are almost harder to play on those wickets where you have to make the pace.

"It's going to be different. But I think we've got plenty of players that play fast bowling well, and it's going to be a good challenge."

Smith's comments come after Mitchell Starc warned England that it would not be easy for the quicks to charge in all summer, given the harder surfaces in Australia.

Smith will enter the series in form, with scores of 118, 57 and 56 not out in his three Sheffield Shield innings for New South Wales. Fresh off a six-week break in New York ahead of the summer, Smith said almost upon landing back home he would need a few hits to find his rhythm.

That form is now undeniable, even if he briefly "lost his hands" while batting for NSW in their 300-run drubbing to Victoria at the SCG.

"I felt awful my first 20 runs [on Wednesday]," Smith said. "Lost my hands for a little bit there and then found them back after that, so that was good.

"It was more because I was changing bats, trying to figure out which one I like, to be honest. And they all felt a little bit different. I think I've settled on one, so it felt good.