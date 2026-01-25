Stats - Fourteen-ball fifty, 94 in powerplay as India script record chase

3 Number of instances of Abhishek reaching his fifty within the powerplay. Both the previous instances came in 2025: against England in Mumbai, and against Sri Lanka in Dubai. He is only the second batter in men's T20Is with three powerplay fifties (where ball-by-ball data is available). Eswatini's Adil Butt also has three such fifties, all in consecutive innings against Mozambique in September 2025.

9 Number of fifties each for Abhishek and Number of fifties each for Abhishek and Suryakumar Yadav coming in 25 or fewer balls in T20Is. No other batter has more than seven such fifties in this format.

Abhishek now has three fifties coming in 20 or fewer balls - the same as Yuvraj, David Warner, Colin Munro and Phil Salt, and is only behind Saudi Arabia's Faisal Khan (five).

ESPNcricinfo Ltd

154 Target that India successfully chased against New Zealand in Guwahati, the Target that India successfully chased against New Zealand in Guwahati, the second-highest by any team achieved within ten overs in T20Is. Australia successfully chased down 155 against Scotland in only 9.4 overs in 2024.

Australia (vs Scotland in 2024) and India (vs New Zealand on Sunday) also have the two fastest successful chases of 150-plus targets in T20Is.

60 Balls remained when India reached the target in Guwahati. It was their Balls remained when India reached the target in Guwahati. It was their fourth-biggest win by balls to spare in men's T20Is, and their biggest at home . It was also the heaviest defeat for New Zealand by balls remaining in men's T20Is.

94 for 2 India's powerplay total against New Zealand in Guwahati is their India's powerplay total against New Zealand in Guwahati is their second-highest total in this phase in men's T20Is. The highest is 95 for 1 against England, which came in Mumbai last year.

3.1 Overs that India needed to bring up their 50 in Guwahati. It is their fastest team 50 in men's T20Is. Their previous fastest was off 3.4 overs against Overs that India needed to bring up their 50 in Guwahati. It is their fastest team 50 in men's T20Is. Their previous fastest was off 3.4 overs against Bangladesh in 2023

0 Number of dot balls faced by Abhishek during his 20-ball 68 not out. It is the highest individual score to not feature in a dot ball in men's T20Is, where ball-by-ball data is available. Abhishek's innings of 20 balls is also the joint-longest without a dot delivery.

11 Runs that came in the fourth and seventh overs in the chase were the least productive overs of India's innings. In contrast, New Zealand had only six overs that fetched ten or more runs, and only two with more than 11.

No team innings in men's T20Is longer than five overs had every over go for ten or more runs, before India's innings on Sunday (where ball-by-ball data is available).

11 Consecutive T20I series (or tournaments) that India have won Consecutive T20I series (or tournaments) that India have won since 2024 . It is now the joint-longest series-winning streak in men's T20Is, alongside Pakistan's 11 from 2016-18.

12 Number of consecutive bilateral T20I series without a defeat for India since losing to West Indies Number of consecutive bilateral T20I series without a defeat for India since losing to West Indies in August 2023 , the joint-longest such streak, equalling their own run from 2021-23.