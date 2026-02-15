Matches (12)
West Indies bowl against Nepal; bring in Forde for Shepherd

Romario Shepherd was out with a "slight little niggle", whereas Nepal brought in Sompal Kami for Lalit Rajbasnhi

ESPNcricinfo staff
Feb 15, 2026, 5:28 AM • 23 hrs ago
Rohit Paudel and Shai Hope at the toss, Nepal vs West Indies, T20 World Cup, Mumbai, February 15, 2026

Rohit Paudel and Shai Hope at the toss  •  ICC/Getty Images

Toss West Indies chose to bowl vs Nepal
West Indies captain Shai Hope opted to bowl against Nepal at the Wankhede Stadium, hoping to make the most of a pitch that he deemed to be "a little bit more damp than expected". Both teams made one change each.
West Indies have left out fast bowling allrounder Romario Shepherd, who has "a slight little niggle". Matthew Forde comes in as a like-for-like replacement in the XI.
Nepal have made a tactical change, with fast bowling allrounder Sompal Kami replacing left-arm spinner Lalit Rajbanshi. Nepal skipper Rohit Paudel said that he expects Kami to be more effective on the Wankhede surface.
Nepal have played both their matches at the Wankhede and have a good measure of the conditions, while West Indies beat England at the same venue as well, although that was an evening game.
West Indies XI: 1 Brandon King, 2 Shai Hope (capt), 3 Shimron Hetmyer, 4 Roston Chase, 5 Matthew Forde, 6 Rovman Powell, 7 Jason Holder, 8 Romario Shepherd, 9 Akeal Hosein, 10 Gudakesh Motie, 11 Shamar Joseph
Nepal XI: 1 Kushal Bhurtel, 2 Aasif Sheikh (wk), 3 Rohit Paudel (capt), 4 Dipendra Singh Airee, 5 Aarif Sheikh, 6 Lokesh Bam, 7 Gulshan Jha, 8 Karan KC, 9 Nandan Yadav, 10 Sandeep Lamichhane, 11 Sompal Kami
