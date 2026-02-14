Four tactical match-ups that could shape the fate of India vs Pakistan

Bumrah vs Farhan: Will it go viral again?

During the Asia Cup, Sahibzada Farhan went viral on social media after he did what no other batter in T20Is had done to Jasprit Bumrah . Farhan hit not just a six off the world's best all-format fast bowler but hit three in the course of three matches including one in the final. Since then, Farhan has been joined by New Zealand's Daryl Mitchell, who hit Bumrah for three sixes in the T20I series last month.

What are Bumrah's plans for Farhan for Sunday? How will Farhan respond? There is a chance this contest may not go on for too long, though. During the Asia Cup, India used Bumrah in three-over spells during the powerplay; since then, he has typically bowled just one over in the first six.

Abhishek Sharma is returning from illness • AFP/Getty Images

Shaheen vs Abhishek: Who will win the first over?

This is a must-watch face-off. During the Asia Cup, it all went one way. Abhishek hit Shaheen for 24 off 13 balls (two fours, two sixes) in the first overs of matches, and for 36 off 19 (three fours, three sixes) overall, without being dismissed.

On Sunday, Abhishek will be playing his first match since recovering from the stomach bug that kept him out of India's match against Namibia. Whether that hampers him in any way against Shaheen remains to be seen.

Saim Ayub could be a useful powerplay option for Pakistan • AFP/Getty Images

Ayub vs Kishan: Spin in the powerplay?

Since his recent India comeback, Ishan Kishan has been in rampaging form, averaging 49.33 across six innings while striking at 222.55 . There's one potential loophole Pakistan could exploit, however. Over his T20I career, Kishan has only scored 85 off 77 balls against spin in the first six overs (that's a strike rate of 110.38) while being dismissed four times. Even during his recent unstoppable run, spinners bowling in the powerplay have found him slightly more stoppable: 17 runs off 10 balls, one wicket.

Over the last year or so, Pakistan have often used part-time offspinner Saim Ayub - who also bowls a useful carrom ball - in the powerplay, but deviated from that plan in their last match against Netherlands. They went all-pace in the powerplay in seam-friendly conditions at the SSC, but conditions at the R Premadasa Stadium, which are expected to be far more helpful to the spinners, could prompt them to use Ayub again. Pakistan will also have noted Kishan's dismissal against Namibia. He had taken the seamers apart but fell to the first ball of spin he faced, caught at deep midwicket while getting cramped on a pull against offspinner Gerhard Erasmus.

Ayub, who is No. 2 on the ICC's T20I allrounder rankings, bowled three overs for just 16 runs in the Asia Cup final (he didn't bowl in the powerplay in that game). He will hope to play an influential role again.

Can Pakistan's spinners control Suryakumar Yadav through the middle overs? • Associated Press

Abrar vs Suryakumar: the tussle for middle-overs control

Abrar Ahmed is Pakistan's best spinner. He likes bowling against India and has a distinctive celebration. Since the end of the last T20 World Cup, Abrar has the third-best middle-overs (7-16) T20I economy rate (5.92) of all bowlers playing this tournament (minimum 300 balls bowled in this phase), and has taken the fifth-most wickets (31) in this phase.

This is also the phase in which Suryakumar Yadav does most of his batting. While he was struggling for form during the Asia Cup last year, he has found his rhythm again, and played one of the innings of the group stage against USA, scoring an unbeaten 49-ball 84 to revive India from 77 for 6.

The sweep is Suryakumar's central weapon, and has been a high-scoring shot for him against legspin in particular. Across his T20I career, he has employed a full range of sweeps and scoops to devastating effect against this style of bowling, scoring 118 runs in 56 balls (strike rate 210.71) while being dismissed just three times. It could be a vital part of Suryakumar's armoury on a pitch that is expected to take turn, and at a ground with a large outfield.